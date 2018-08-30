Defence Forces help seize 'significant quantity of cocaine' off UK coast

The Irish Defence Forces has helped to intercept a massive shipment of cocaine bound for the UK from Portugal.

The Defence Forces Naval and Air Corps took part in a joint operation with the UK Border Force on Wednesday night in which a 40-foot catamaran was stopped and searched in the English Channel off the coast of Cornwall.

UK Border Force officials seized what it described as a “significant” shipment of cocaine. The amount and value of the Class A drug will be released pending further analysis.

The Belgium-registered vessel, Nomad, was then escorted to Newlyn harbour on the Cornish coast where five men were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling this morning.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Air Corps said it deployed the Casa CN235 Maritime Patrol Surveillance aircraft that can track the movement of a ship from as far as 600 kilometres away using the latest radar and camera technology.

He said the Nomad was tracked off the Irish coast after it left Portugal bound for the UK.

“We had intelligence several days leading up to it,” he said of the seizure.

The vessel was then boarded and detained by UK customs agents in a coordinated operation involving the UK National Crime Agency.

The operation comes just weeks after a yacht carrying what is believed to be the second largest haul of cocaine ever intercepted in the UK was also seized off the Cornish coast.

Two Dutch men were charged after two tonnes of cocaine was found in the vessel, which was also escorted to the popular seaside town of Newlyn in July.

Online Editors