Defence Forces accept €10m pay package

RANK-and-file members of the Defence Forces have voted to accept a €10m package of pay and allowance increases aimed at addressing staff shortages.

The decision by members of Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association (PDFORA) marks a major breakthrough in a long running dispute over pay and conditions for soliders.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO), which represents officer grades in the Defence Forces, voted in favour of the deal last month.

Reacting to the news, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe said: “This will result in immediate benefits for their members.”

The package includes a 10pc increase in Military Service Allowance (MSA), which will boost the earnings of the majority of Permanent Defence Force personnel by between €602 and €675 per annum.

They will also be entitled to the full restoration to pre-Haddington Road levels of the Security Duty Allowance and Patrol Duty Allowance and premium rates for certain weekend duties.

On foot of recommendations from the Public Service Pay Commission, the Government has also committed to reversing a 10pc cut in Overseas Allowance.

“I am delighted that PDFORRA, which represents thousands of soldiers, sailors and air crew, has accepted the findings of the Independent Pay Commission,” Mr Kehoe said.

It is accepted the Defence Forces are operating an understrength operation and has a problem recruiting and maintaining staff.

The Permanent Defence Forces are supposed to have 9,500 military, naval and Air Corps members, but the latest figures show its current strength at 8,653.

