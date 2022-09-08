Decision to grant Denis O’Brien firm exclusivity in Siteserv deal was ‘tainted by impropriety’, commission finds

The decision by business services group Siteserv to grant billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien exclusivity in a deal to buy it in February 2012 was “tainted by impropriety” and therefore “not commercially sound”, the Commission of Investigation into the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) has found.

The upshot of proceeding with the bid from Millington, Mr O’Brien’s vehicle, over other options was that taxpayers may not have received full value from the disposal of Siteserv, which owed €150m to State-owned IBRC.

However, the commission determined that IBRC might only have recovered up to €8.7m more than the amount it received to settle Siteserv’s debts if the company had concluded negotiations with a rival bidder instead. The investigation has cost at least €30m, according to Government estimates made two years ago.

The commission also found the “substance” of anonymous allegations sent to then-taoiseach Enda Kenny, opposition leader Micheál Martin and others in April 2012 regarding Mr O’Brien’s involvement in the sale – specifically alleged contact with IBRC executive Richard Woodhouse – were “unfounded”.

But it did conclude that Siteserv board member Robert Dix and others failed to disclose material facts to IBRC regarding his relationship with Mr O’Brien, which was the basis of the impropriety in the deal. The report said that Mr Dix gave “false, misleading and untruthful evidence” to the commission.

Mr Dix and Mr O’Brien spent a weekend together in the Swiss resort of St Moritz, an excursion that the report said “would have given rise to the perception on the part of reasonable, objective persons that Mr Dix was not impartial in his role of chairman of the sale sub-committee".

Mr O’Brien, however, was not found to be at fault for going on the trip and the commission found no evidence that the men discussed the Siteserv transaction.

The commission was formed in 2012 after questions were raised about whether Mr O’Brien had been favoured in the sales process over other bidders, especially Anchorage, which was locked out once Millington was granted exclusivity.

Anchorage had made a higher monetary offer than the €45m Millington ultimately paid, but this wasn’t entertained by Siteserv before it moved forward with Mr O’Brien, and therefore IBRC was prevented from giving it consideration, according to the report.

The amount IBRC agreed to receive allowed for a payment of €5m to Siteserv’s shareholders, a highly unusual outcome given that the bank had written down €119m of the company’s debt, suggesting equity holders should have been wiped out.

The commission found that an update of the company’s valuation could have reduced that amount by €2.1m. Together with the extra value on the table from Anchorage, the report concluded that up to €8.7m more might have been recovered by IBRC to settle Siteserv’s debts, which were ultimately owed to the taxpayer.

The report also considered the merits of anonymous email communications about the deal that circulated among politicians and public servants, accusing Mr O’Brien of dealing directly with IBRC head of asset management Richard Woodhouse.

These emails were ultimately given no evidential weight, as the commission was not able to identify the sender for cross examination. It did find, however, that the substance of the allegations they contained – that Mr O’Brien and Mr Woodhouse were close personal friends who were in touch about Siteserv – were not true.