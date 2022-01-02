Deaths of three young men cast “dark cloud” over communities​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Priests yesterday told mourners at the funerals of two young men killed in a car crash at the end of a Christmas night out that their deaths had cast a “dark cloud” over their devastated communities.

Peter Finnegan, from Clogher, Peter (Petey) McNamee, from Sixmilecross, and Nathan Corrigan, from Garvaghey, died when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Ballygawley in Co Tyrone in the early hours of December 27.

A fourth young man who was travelling in the car remains seriously injured in hospital.

Mr Finnegan, 21, and 20-year-old Mr McNamee were buried yesterday, while the funeral of Mr Corrigan, who was also 20, will take place today.

Speaking at the funeral of Mr McNamee yesterday afternoon at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh, Monsignor Colum Curry, who attended the scene of Monday’s crash, said people were struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

“This terrible tragedy has cast a dark cloud over much of Tyrone and far beyond and it has left people shocked and bewildered,” he said.

Monsignor Curry said Mr McNamee would be remembered with “great affection”. “He shall never grow old and age will not weary him because he will remain forever young in the memory of those who loved him.

“But at the same time there will always be the feeling that there was so much more Petey could have done, so much more that life had to offer him, so much he would have achieved if only circumstances had been kinder to him, but it was not to be.”

Monsignor Curry urged Mr McNamee’s family and friends to remember what he had accomplished in his “20 short years”.

“Even though we are sad today, there is much to be thankful for. We are grateful for the life he did have, grateful for the way he lived that life and grateful for the tremendous joy and fun he brought into people’s lives.

“His family and his many friends have a wealth of lovely memories to treasure.”

Earlier yesterday, Mr Finnegan was buried following a service at St. Patrick’s Church in Clogher.

Parish priest Father Noel McGahan told mourners the sudden death of Mr Finnegan had created a “deep void” in the lives of his parents.

Fr McGahan added: “The experience of death is always disturbing. But the death of a young person, in the prime of life, is overwhelming in its effects.

“It raises unanswerable questions and challenges the very meaning of the purpose of life and above all, it tests all our faith.

“The death of Peter with two of his friends, Nathan Corrigan and Peter McNamee, shocked and stunned the whole country.

“The communities of Garvaghey, Beragh and Clogher have had a dark cloud over all of these communities in the past week. But the greatest shock is for their families, friends and colleagues.

“The sudden departure of Peter has created a deep void in the lives of his parents. The greatest nightmare for any parent – to bury a child.

“It is very heart-breaking too for his sisters and brothers. To bury a child is to bury the future, to bury your parents is to bury the past.

“This sad experience is something that goes against the grain of nature and the rhythm of life itself.

“In trying to come to grips with this untimely death of Peter, it is as well to acknowledge that there is no easy answers, that there is no cheap consolation in the face of death.

“There is no satisfying soundbites to soften the pain of loss, pious platitudes ring hollow on occasions like this.”

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s who died last week in a car crash close to the Derry/Donegal border will be buried today.

Patrick Dooher died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle at around 9.15pm on Thursday in the village of St Johnston. Mr Dooher was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

In Co Kildare a young mother and two other adults in their early 20s were killed in a horrific collision in Co Meath on New Year’s Eve in what was a dark denouement to a record-breaking year for road safety.

However, one “miracle” outcome from the triple tragedy was the survival of a three-week-old baby girl, who was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars.

She suffered minor injuries, while her baby sister, aged one, who was in the back seat alongside their 12-year-old brother, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the two-car collision.

The boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The mother was named yesterday as Julieanne Kehoe (27).

In the other car, a young woman and her boyfriend were also killed. They were named as 21-year-old Saoirse Corrigan and 23-year-old Shane Gilchrist.

Gardaí say the crash occurred on the N52, near Lloyds, Kells, at around 4.15pm on New Year’s Eve.



