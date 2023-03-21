A woman has died in a major fire in Portadown.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the sudden death which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Church Street area of the town.

Portadown Town Hall has been set up as an emergency shelter to provide support to residents forced to leave their homes.

Local councillor Kyle Moutray expressed shock and sadness following the incident.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.

"I also want to thank the staff from the Health Trust and from the council who very quickly responded in setting up an emergency centre to support those evacuated from their homes.

“Additionally, I would ask that as the police and fire service deal with the aftermath of this tragedy they are given space and time to complete their investigations.”

The elected representative said the area is cordoned off and will remain inaccessible for the remainder of the day as he urged members of the public to stay away.

Councillor Julie Flaherty described the situation as “terrible” and “dreadfully sad” and urged the public to give police the space they need to carry out their investigation.