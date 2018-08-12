The death of a woman in her 60s is not being treated as suspicious, gardaí have confirmed.

Death of woman (60s) 'not being treated as suspicious'

Shortly after 5am this morning, gardai and the ambulance service were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda, Co Louth.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

The woman, who lived on Dunlin Street, was well-known locally.

