Death of woman (60s) 'not being treated as suspicious'
The death of a woman in her 60s is not being treated as suspicious, gardaí have confirmed.
Shortly after 5am this morning, gardai and the ambulance service were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda, Co Louth.
The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.
The woman, who lived on Dunlin Street, was well-known locally.
Online Editors