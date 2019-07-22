Death of pensioner whose body may not have been discovered for up to seven months not being treated as suspicious

GARDAÍ are not treating as suspicious the death of an elderly man whose body may have lain undiscovered in his home for up to seven months.

The grim discovery of the pensioner's body was made last Friday at a property in Cork.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the badly decomposed remains at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

While the results of some tests may take several weeks to conclude, there was nothing to indicate suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The pensioner is believed to have passed away from natural causes.

A file will now be prepared for Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn.

The deceased, understood to be in his 70s, was discovered after neighbours had raised concern about his welfare.

Emergency services broke into his home when it was realised the man had not been seen for several months.

It is the second incident of its type in Cork in the past 12 months.

An elderly man was discovered dead in his Cork home earlier this year and he had apparently been undiscovered for over two months.

That man had a history of health issues.

Online Editors