Death of paedophile priest Eugene Greene confirmed by Bishop

The Bishop of Raphoe has expressed his profound “sorrow and shame” at the abuse of one of Ireland’s most notorious paedophiles, Eugene Greene, whose death emerged recently.

The former Donegal priest died in November at the age of 91, but gardai only informed the Catholic diocese of Raphoe last month, according to Bishop Alan McGuckian.

Greene served nine years of a twelve-year sentence between 2000 and 2008 for raping and molesting 26 boys between 1965 and 1982 in parishes across northwest Donegal.

In a statement, Bishop Alan McGuckian said the news of Greene’s death has reopened the hurt of those whom he violated, their families and communities across the Diocese of Raphoe.

“On behalf of the diocese I wish to express my profound sorrow and shame at the abuse which he perpetrated on innocent children,” he said.

“On 26 February 2019, An Garda Siochana informed the diocese that Eugene Greene died last November in Cork.

“Until that contact from the Gardaí, the diocese was not aware of his death. Since he left prison in 2008 the diocese has not known his whereabouts. Greene was dismissed from the clerical state in November 2004.”

Bishop McGuckian added that once the diocese was made aware of Greene’s death, they immediately advised Tusla, the child and family agency, of this information.

“While at all times honouring the wish of those survivors who may not want to be contacted by the Church, I wish to offer my support and invitation to meet with anyone who has suffered abuse,” he said.

Greene was dismissed from the clerical state in November 2004 and the diocese had not known of his whereabouts since he left prison in 2008.

According to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, the serial abuser was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea.

From 1965 to 1975, Green served with the Kiltegan Fathers in Nigeria.

After returning to Ireland in 1965, he was appointed as a curate in Gweedore. Afterwards he served in Killybegs, Lettermacaward, Gorthahork, Glenties, Kilmacrennan and Annagry.

