Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a woman in Dublin today.

Death of a woman in Dublin being treated as suspicious

A woman's body was discovered at an apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

The body of the woman (early 30s) was discovered shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination.

A man in his mid 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body remains at the scene and will be moved shortly where a postmortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.

