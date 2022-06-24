Dealing with KBC was ‘deeply unpleasant’, but family battle goes on

“I keep reminding people that all those numbers in the Central Bank report are one thing, but there are individuals and families behind them all,” says Padraic Kissane, the main whistleblower of the €1bn-plus tracker mortgage scandal.

Thirteen years on, the affair still haunts thousands of Irish people.

Yesterday, AIB was fined a record €96.7m for denying customers access to cheaper mortgages, inflicting “devastating consequences” on nearly 13,000 households.

Solicitor Paul Carroll has spoken of his family’s eight-year nightmare dealing with KBC, which over-charged them by €78,000.

“I fought and won, but it was a hard fight,” he said. “We spent a number of years in difficulties repaying the bank before we realised that we were definitely entitled to a tracker.

“Then we spent another two years arguing with them. The more we became certain that we were correct, the more they denied it. That was almost the worst part of it.”

The father of two, from Clane, Co Kildare, endured an endless cycle of letters and phone calls in the evenings and at weekends. At one point, he was threatened with a debt collector.

“Like a flick of a switch, we did finally get a call to say we were right and they were conceding. It took practically a year before they made good in terms of compensating,” Mr Carroll said.

“I only dealt with KBC and I certainly found them very unpleasant. But each case I hear of sounds remarkably similar, no matter what bank you are dealing with.

“Customers faced the might of a very large financial institution saying they were right and the customer was wrong.”

Mr Carroll said the experience of dealing with KBC over the years was “incredibly stressful”.

“They were very difficult to deal with in every respect. Dealing with them was deeply unpleasant, and they were totally unsympathetic. It was a very difficult time. And for most of that, we were sort of on our own,” he said.

“Our initial argument with them was we were paying too much interest, but then when I discovered we were entitled to be on a tracker rate, they ­completely denied it.

“It went on for years, and the repayments were huge. We just weren’t able to meet them, but we always paid what we could and, as it turns out, more than we should have.”

Mr Carroll has some advice for anyone entering into a loan agreement with a bank.

“Hold on to every single document and email you possibly can,” he said. “It’s important you take note of every single call.”

He has appealed against the level of the award he received from KBC to the Financial Services Ombudsman, but is still waiting for a decision five years later, due to the high number of tracker complaints.

“The level of compensation the banks are giving is insufficient,” Mr Carroll said. “It has to reflect years of having to fight and years of being told you are wrong, only to discover that institution and practically every other institution in the field was doing the same thing to tens of thousands of people.

“It was a high-level organised conspiracy and you would have to presume laws were broken along the way. And if they weren’t, that’s an even worse reflection on what is meant to be a regulated industry.”

Scientist Dr Helen Grogan is one of thousands of Permanent TSB customers still fighting the bank to be compensated for losing a tracker.

“I don’t trust any of them,” she said. “I was with PTSB and I still haven’t been recompensed for my case. The ombudsman found against our cohort in general as it was a contractual issue.”

Dr Grogan estimates the failure of the bank to put her back on a tracker has cost her €40,000, and she is determined to keep fighting.

One of her group recently had some success with the ombudsman, offering them renewed hope.

“I’m over it now, but it used to trigger real distress,” she said. “I think I’m out about €40,000.

“But I’m happy some people have got money back from the banks and just a bit sorry for myself that we haven’t yet. Hopefully, we will, but I’m not holding my breath.”