Dealing with KBC was ‘deeply unpleasant’, but family battle goes on

Solicitor Paul Carroll from Clane, Co Kildare, who is still seeking compensation from KBC Bank. Photo: Tony Gavin. Expand

Solicitor Paul Carroll from Clane, Co Kildare, who is still seeking compensation from KBC Bank. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Eavan Murray

“I keep reminding people that all those numbers in the Central Bank report are one thing, but there are individuals and families behind them all,” says Padraic Kissane, the main whistleblower of the €1bn-plus tracker mortgage scandal.

Thirteen years on, the affair still haunts thousands of Irish people.

