A SOCIETY at Dublin City University has been suspended from all social events after some of its members engaged in explicit frat-style games.

DCU society suspended from events after frat-style games in which some students performed 'nude acts'

The Accounting and Finance Society recently hosted an EGM for first years in which students performed “nude acts” and kissing challenges.

According to student publication ‘College View’, tasks included students having to “shift”, or kiss each other.

Another round involved participants singing different songs while stripping off their clothes and, in one case, another student’s top.

In a statement, the A&F Society apologised to any member offended and pledged that such activity will not happen again.

DCU Students’ Union offered support to anyone negatively affected.

