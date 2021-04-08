Data Protection Commissioner is asked to investigate ESB smart meters

This is what one of the smart meters, used to monitor home energy consumption and cost, will look like

Green Party TD Patrick Costello has requested that the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) address privacy concerns around ESB smart meters.

Mr Costello has also written to the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee asking it to investigate the matter.

It follows lawyers’ opinions reported by the Irish Independent that the legal basis for data collection and transmission by the meters is “shaky”.

Campaign group, Digital Rights Ireland (DRI), and two legal experts warned lack of specific legislation left open the risk that information collected by the meters could be accessed and used by State agencies to monitor the movements of individuals.

Mr Costello, the Green Party’s justice spokesman, said the issue needed urgent attention.

“To date, around 250,000 homes have had their electricity meters replaced with smart meters and 2.4 million homes will have them by 2024,” he said.

“The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has asked the ESB to install them as part of a nationwide programme.

“However, I have serious reservations that they have not adequately considered the data protection issues involved.”

Smart meters collect data on electricity usage every 30 minutes and automatically transmit the daily tally to the ESB once a day. Traditional meters are only read a few times a year.

If a customer signs up to a new smart meter tariff, the information is transmitted every half hour. The data is stored for seven years.

As well as questioning the legal basis, DRI has queried the transparency around the changes which should be immediately obvious and understood by customers.

Customers can refuse a smart meter but all new homes are automatically fitted with one and if an old meter breaks down, the only available replacement is a smart version.

Dr Eoin O’Dell of Trinity College Dublin warned of “mission creep”, with data intended for use by electricity suppliers ending up being accessed by gardaí, Revenue or social welfare officials to check if and when people were at home.

Smart meters are intended to better monitor electricity usage and provide more accurately and effciently for supply and demand.

They are considered necessary in the increasingly complex electricity market where power is coming from many different sources and sites through multiple suppliers.

Mr Costello said the benefits to consumers would be undermined if there were security issues around their personal data.

“It is incredibly worrying that the ESB plan to collect and store consumers’ electricity usage data for seven years without providing any explanation as to why such widespread data processing is necessary.

“This is personal data that can tell when you got up in the morning, when you were home, when you went to bed and so on.

“Ultimately the fear is that the data will be informallydipped into for reasons that it was never intended to be used. It is a very slippery slope and one which we need urgent answers to,” he said.

ESB and the CRU have said they are satisfied they have met all data protection concerns. The Data Protection Commissioner’s office said overall it believed data protection was being properly addressed but added its assessment was ongoing.

In a statement ESB Networks said it is committed to ensuring that the National Smart Meter Programme is delivered in compliance with all applicable data privacy laws and that all customer personal data is safe and secure.

“ESB Networks has engaged with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), Department of Energy, Climate and Communications (DECC) and the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and we have published a comprehensive set of Data Protection Assessments (DPIAs) which outline how we manage and protect customer data.”

