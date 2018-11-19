DART services suspended due to damaged overhead power lines at Shankill

Rail commuters are set for Monday morning traffic woes as a number of DART services have been suspended.

Damaged overhead power lines at Shankill have led to the disruption of services between Bray and Dalkey.

An Irish rail spokesperson told Independent.ie that it is unlikely that services will resume until at least 10.30am.

"We currently have a team out there working on fixing the lines at the moment. We are unaware of how they were damaged," the spokesperson said.

Dublin Bus are accepting valid rail tickets in the affected areas.

Online Editors