'Danny's family are very concerned for his welfare' - appeal for information about missing man (75)

GARDAÍ have said they are very concerned for the welfare of a missing 75-year-old man.

Gardai are appealing for information about Danny Toye (75).

He was last seen at around 12pm today at St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

Danny is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slight build, grey hair and beard, and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Danny's family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

