Daniel O’Donnell to headline a tribute concert in memory of McGinley children

COUNTRY music star Daniel O’Donnell will headline a tribute concert in memory of the late McGinley children – Conor, Darragh and Carla.

All three were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley, who in May of this year was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity.

After months of preparation for a special gig in their honour, their father Andrew McGinley has revealed that the Donegal singer has signed up to perform at Newcastle community centre, Co Dublin, on June 2 next year.

The concert will see O’Donnell performing as part of an annual “Win a Gig” competition – whereby raffle tickets can be bought for entry into a draw to win tickets for a special musical performance.

As part of the prize, the 30 lucky winners who are drawn will also get overnight accommodation and a meal prepared by Michelin-starred chef Derry Clarke.

“I am thrilled to be doing this for my three children,” Mr McGinley told the Irish Independent.

“We have a venue in the Newcastle Community Centre. Louis Fitzgerald is supporting us with bedrooms in his hotel at Newlands Cross. Dualway Coaches based in Rathcoole have offered to bring everyone from the hotel to the venue and back. Sodexo, where I work, and Derry Clarke, who lives in Saggart, will be providing the food.

“It’s the local hall with the local hotel, local chef, local transport company all rowing in behind me to do this and then my fellow Donegal man Daniel doing a few songs.”

Mr McGinley, who is originally from Donegal town but living in Co. Dublin, said that O’Donnell agreed to do gig “without hesitation” when asked and that he is thrilled have him on board as the headline act.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Mr McGinley.

“You couldn’t get a bigger star in the whole of Ireland and I’m really thrilled Daniel has agreed to perform. You will be able to buy raffle tickets through the website, AsDarraghdid.ie and we will be drawing out 30 winners on December 15, which is Carla’s birthday. Each winner will be getting four tickets to the concert.”

Since the deaths of his three children, Mr McGinley has been working on three unique initiatives established in their honour.

As Darragh Did is a charity up in memory of his son Darragh (7), who was involved in a number of local activities including Rathcoole Boys and St Marys GAA in Saggart.

The charity is seeking to fund local clubs, societies, groups and projects with a donation to be used to encourage participation. One of the first recipients of sponsorship from As Darragh Did was Ballyboden Wanderers’ first camogie team, a group of young girls between the ages of six and eight.

Mr McGinley set up Conor’s Clips on YouTube to fulfil his eldest son Conor’s (9) dream of having his own YouTube channel. Carla (3), his daughter, wanted to build snowman, but because it doesn’t snow every year in Ireland, her father is organising a poster colouring competition in her name - Snowman for Carla.

Anyone wishing to enter can get their free poster in the Irish Independent on Saturday, November 13 and on Independent.ie

To purchase raffle tickets and for more details on the initiatives to honour the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla, please go to https://asdarraghdid.ie/