The family of an eight-year-old boy who died following a road crash say he will remain forever in their hearts.

'Dan the Man, forever in our hearts' - parents of boy (8) killed in road crash pay tribute

Daniel Bradley died after the incident which took place close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in Maghera, Co Derry on Thursday night.

His parents James and Janice said their son, who had autism, changed their perspective.

"Daniel taught us to step into his world," they said in a statement.

Daniel Bradley has been remembered as a 'lively and popular' child

"A world filled with challenges and differing perspectives.

"He taught us to embrace autism and we quickly learned from him that different is not less.

"We love you. Dan the Man - Forever in our hearts."

Daniel's school and local Gaelic Athletic Club also paid tribute.

Kilronan School in Magherafelt described him as "lively, full of fun and popular".

In a statement posted on its website, the school said: "It was with great shock and sadness that we learned last night of the death of one of our pupils, Daniel Bradley, as a result of a road traffic accident.

"Daniel was a much-loved member of our school community.

"He was lively, full of fun and popular with all who knew him.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle at this very sad time and we ask that you would keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Watty Graham's Gaelic Athletic Club in Maghera has postponed a tournament which had been due to take place on Saturday out of respect for the family.

"Our community lost a very special wee boy last night," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Daniel Bradley's parents James and Janice, his sisters Lucy, Emily, Katie, his grandparents and wider family circle at this terrible time.

"As a result, tomorrow's Under 10 Fergal 'Rick' McCusker tournament is postponed until next Saturday. Participating clubs will be notified via email.

"Daniel loved everyone and everyone loved Daniel. Fly high 'Dan the man'."

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said the local community is rallying around the family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy as they come to terms with this terrible loss," he said.

"Most of us cannot begin to imagine what the family are feeling upon receiving this devastating news.

"I am confident the local community will rally to support them at this deeply sad time."

PSNI Inspector Andy Harvison said officers are investigating the collision.

He has urged any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident to call 101, quoting reference number 1212 of September 20."

Press Association