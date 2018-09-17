'Daddy would have been besotted' - William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly announces birth of second baby

The baby was born on Saturday afternoon, September 15, but has not yet been named. The new addition is a younger sister to two-year-old Ella.

Janine confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday afternoon: "We welcomed our second little girl into the world on Saturday afternoon. She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

"Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating."

William was killed just over two months ago in a collision in practice at the Skerries 100 road races in Co Dublin on July 7.

William, son of the late Robert and nephew of the legendary Joey, was making his return to the sport after pulling out of this year's Isle of Man TT to be with Janine during her pregnancy.

Janine has previously spoken about what an "incredible" father and partner William was.

Shortly after his death, se wrote in an emotional statement on his official website: "William raced because it was his passion, woven deep within his DNA, but he was allowed to live his life doing that passion professionally thanks to his supporters. Thank you for that unfaltering support.

"Finally, to those who have been so outstandingly generous to Ella and I, well, thank you just isn’t anywhere near enough, but please know how much I truly appreciate it. You have shown such incredible compassion.

"One day I will be able to share the incredible memories and achievements with both our children, I will also be able to share the little mundane private memories that made up our family life – all of them are equally as important. They will always know how special Daddy was and how much he loves them – William was a tremendous sportsman, but where he really shone brightest was as a father. I promise that they will always know that.

"I miss him more than words can possibly say, but am so thankful I will always have part of William with me, forever.

"I would give anything for one more day."

