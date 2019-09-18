A cyclist has been rushed to hospital this evening after he was hit by a cement truck in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Cyclist rushed to hospital following collision with truck in Dublin

The cyclist is understood to have been on the Newcastle Road when he was hit by the HGV at about 6.10pm.

At this stage it is not known the seriousness of his condition.

Gardai are currently at the scene and have advised motorists to expect delays and that local diversions have been put in place.

