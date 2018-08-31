A man has been rushed to hospital following a collision between a serious car and a cyclist this evening.

Cyclist rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in collision

The crash happened on the N18 southbound between Junction 8 and 9.

The cyclist (male) was treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to Limerick Hospital.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place, it is expected to fully re-open shortly.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.

Online Editors