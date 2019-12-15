A cyclist has died after being struck by a Luas tram in the early hours of this morning.

Cyclist dies after being struck by Green Line Luas

The incident took place just after 3am near the Charlemont Luas stop on the southside of Dublin city.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí and emergency services were alerted.

Pearse St gardai are investigating the collision that occurred at Peters Place on Charlemont Bridge.

The Luas Green Line, on which the tram was operating as a special late night pre-Christmas service, was closed following the incident.

However Luas has since confirmed that both lines are now operating as normal.

"An investigation is taking place. It's for the gardai - we will know more information after the investigation," A Luas spokeswoman said.

More to follow...

Online Editors