Cyclist (40s) killed in road traffic collision

A man in his forties has died following a collision with a car last night.

The incident occurred at Ballycullane in Kilmallock, Co Limerick at approximately 8pm last night.

It is understood that the fatally injured cyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The collision is the third to occur on Irish roads within the last 48 hours, following the death of a motorcyclist in Co Meath yesterday afternoon and the death of a man in Co Wexford on Saturday.

A motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured when their bikes were involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle in Co Meath.

Separately, a man was killed and two others injured in a serious two-car collision in Co Wexford.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, was fatally injured.

As of today November 26, 134 people have died on Irish roads so far this year- compared to 136 deaths this time last year, according to An Garda Siochana.

However, there have been 127 road collisions to date this year, an increase of two collisions from November 26 2017.

Online Editors