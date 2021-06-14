Cyclist (20s) in critical condition after Dublin hit and run

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition following a hit-and-run in Dublin’s north inner city last night.

The cyclist was struck by a car as he crossed Sheriff Street Upper at a pedestrian crossing area and left injured on the road.

The car, which was believed to be travelling from Sheriff Street towards Seville Place, failed to remain at the scene after the incident which happened at 9pm.

The 22-year-old cyclist was brought by ambulance to the Mater Hospital and from there was transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious head injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

In a follow-up search by gardai, a 03 registered car with damage to the front of it was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street and has been removed for forensic examination.

Gardai believe it was the car involved in the collision.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The incident was the second hit and run involving a car and cyclist yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Staleen, Donore, Co Meath yesterday afternoon at approximately 1.30pm.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene, and the cyclist, a man in his late 20s, was taken to Drogheda Hospital for treatment.

His injures are not life threatening.

The scene was examined by local scenes of crime officers and the road has since reopened to traffic.

No arrest have been made to date an enquiries are ongoing.

Gardai last night issued an alert looking for information on a white Mercedes 'C' Class car that may have been involved in the collision.

It was last seen heading in the direction of the N2/Slane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.