Culture Night: Over 1m people enjoy events all over the country

Pictured at Culture Night at Griffith College were members of the public visiting the historic campus on South Circular Road. They were brought on a tour of its 200 year history by head of journalism and media communications, Dr Robbie Smyth. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

University College Cork (UCC) launched an Arts and Cultural plan. Pictured are Professor John O’Halloran, Kaylie Streit and Raphael Olympio. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Around 1m people across the nation are believed to have attended events across the country as part of Culture Night on Friday.

The 17th edition of the Arts Council-organised event saw over 1,700 cultural offerings across all 26 counties in cities, towns and villages.

Venues stayed open late and opened their doors to the public free of charge for musical, historical, artistic, comedic and cultural showcases.

Dublin was a hive of activity on Friday evening as thousands flocked to culture night events all over the capital.

On Capel Street, The Walkeleles, a Walkinstown-based Ukulele collective, serenaded hundreds of revellers with their upbeat takes of 90s pop hits, modern marvels and some blasts from the past.

Children and adults alike boogied to Yazz’s ‘The Only Way is Up’ and The Band’s ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’.

Earlier in the evening, a string quartet entertained visitors of the Four Courts, who were invited to tour the buildings and take a trip through Ireland’s legal history.

A rendition of U2’s ‘With or Without You’ performed by the quartet was especially well received by the galleries in attendance under the dome of the Four Court.

EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum expected to have close to 1,000 guests discover Ireland’s history through the lens of those that left its shores.

The facade of the National Gallery of Ireland was adorned with images of visitors in an interactive live art display. Couples, kids and families had their portraits blasted out onto the history of Dublin as they made their mark on the cityscape.

Also in Dublin, between 5pm and 10pm, visitors were given exceptional access to the Leinster House.

More than 4,500 books were gifted to passengers on intercity rail and bus journeys on Friday, as part of the Read Mór gifting project. Twenty-one Irish authors including Colm Tóibín, Claire Keegan and David O’Doherty had their work distributed by book conductors at selected stations nationwide. Recipients were asked to re-gift the book they received to share the “joy of reading”.

While Dublin Bus offered free trips for those travelling between events, in Cork, patrons were treated to spoken word performances as they were ferried around the city.

At City Hall, visitors were treated to musical performances at Magical Nights by the Lee, while street art walking tours, sculpture studios and Opera were all on the menu Leeside.

In Limerick, Sionna Music and Arts Festival at King John’s Castle was a big hit while an array of musicians entertained guests at the Strange Brew Showcase held in the Róisín Dubh, Galway.

There was also a silent disco marathon held at two locations in the city while Charlie Kenny’s bookshop held its annual literary gathering for Culture Night.