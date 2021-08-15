Crowd cheers as Late Late Toy Show hero Adam King appears at Aslan gig

Late Late Toy Show hero Adam King got a rousing cheer when he popped in to an Aslan concert in Kerry during the week.

The crowd at the gig applauded as the band stopped to allow the little legend to feel the love while he waved and smiled back.

The six-year-old has already captured the hearts of the nation with his virtual hug after he appeared on the RTÉ programme last year.

And the audience were only too happy to show their appreciation while Aslan tweeted afterwards: “Was an honour to have you there @AdamKing. We are all big fans of yours! We hope to see you again soon.”

The six-year-old’s Twitter account reveled that they had “the most amazing time in Killarney this week!

“Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks Aslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs!

"Kerry - you're beautiful. Hugs.”

His heartwarming appearance on the Toy Show led to responses from NASA and astronauts like Chris Hadfield who invited him to "talk space" together.

The Cork boy who dreams of joining a space mission and working for Mission Control when he grows up, saw his virtual hug make it into space.

His dad David shared a video online recently praising Virgin Galactic for launching the message into the atmosphere.

He thanked Aileen Hayes, an Irish woman who works at Virgin Galactic, for making the "amazing team effort" happen.

"When Adam appeared on the #LateLateToyShow, his message connected with people around the world, and none more than the Irish abroad,” David Wrote.

“So many Irish diaspora told us they felt something special when they saw Adam (thank you). They felt connected to home, to friends, and to family."

One such person was Ms Hayes, who "moved by the power of Adam’s message", worked with Julie Mc Loughlin, who is a brand manager at Adam King Adventures, "to return a very special gift" to him.

"Adam always said his virtual hug was for everyone, and now more than ever that sentiment has been given meaning," David continued."#adamsvirtualhug has flown above us all, connecting everyone to a little part of space and the power of kindness.

"Adam’s adventures with the hug demonstrate the power of human connection and believing in dreams.

"People who create change in the world are those who believe in chasing dreams and breaking glass ceilings, and that change happens by coming together, united in focus."

Adam's dad added that "the space industry is full of inspirational people all over the world who have all these characteristics and so much more".

"It was thanks to an amazing team effort at Virgin Galactic that the dream of our six-year-old boy came true. Thank you to each one of you for this very special moment in our lives," he said.