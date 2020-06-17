'Crisis cafes' for people in mental distress as alternative to A&E proposed in new strategy

The use of “crisis cafes” where people who are in mental distress can go to as an alternative to hospital A&Es is proposed in a new Government ten-year strategy.

The plan, which sets out how mental health services should develop in the next decade, says that quite often, people in need of support or urgent care attend emergency departments to access mental health treatment.

The plan ‘Sharing the Vision – a Mental Health Policy for Everyone’ was launched by Minister for State Jim Daly, who had responsibility for mental health, and Health Minister Simon Harris today.

It is not costed.

It says: “While individuals are in many cases appropriately seen in an emergency department it can be a challenging environment for some people with mental health difficulties.“

It suggests an alternative to this would be out-of-hours crisis cafés.

“Out-of-hours crisis cafés are proposed as a new referral option, to support individuals to deal with an immediate crisis and to plan safely, drawing on their strengths, resilience and coping mechanisms to manage their mental health and well-being.

“Attendees would be able to access talk therapies, coping strategies and one-to-one peer support, provided by paid core staff assisted by a team of appropriately trained volunteers, working on a rota basis.

“The cafés may reduce demands on emergency departments by providing an environment more suited to the needs of some individuals who present.

“Moreover, appropriately and safely staffed crisis cafés can also be an alternative access point for children and adolescents. “

The strategy also proposes more use of virtual online doctors as one way of maximising resources amid ongoing problems with recruitment.

The plan comes as the College of Psychiatrists said a survey of psychiatrists found they are seeing a rise in patient referrals and relapsing following Covid restrictions.

In response John Saunders, chairman of the Mental Health Commission, the State watchdog on mental health, issued a stark warning to the incoming government that they must commit to ensuring the full implementation of the refreshed mental health policy if Ireland finally wants to move mental health care out of the shadows of the past.

Acknowledging the publication of ‘Sharing the Vision – a Mental Health Policy for Everyone’, he said that it is essential that the policy secures and retains appropriate levels of political and administrative support if it is to succeed.

“The last policy was warmly welcomed by everyone 14 years ago as modern, progressive and ambitious,” said Mr. Saunders. “The reason why it failed was not because of what it proposed, but because it was not fully implemented. This was partly because no appropriately positioned person, office or body was entrusted with ultimate responsibility for implementation, resulting in ad hoc, inconsistent and selective action. We can’t allow that to happen again.

“We have been talking about the failures of the mental health system in Ireland for far too long,” added Mr. Saunders.

“While we have made huge strides over the last half century, we still have a long way to go before we can truly be proud of our services. This policy presents the new government - and a new minister - with the perfect opportunity to finally and comprehensively implement person-centred, holistic, community mental health services.”

Minister Harris said: “Sharing the Vision is our new mental health policy and it is a policy for everyone.

“It focuses on key areas - promotion, prevention and early intervention, service access, coordination and continuity of care, social inclusion and accountability and continuous improvement.

“Importantly, Sharing the Vision includes an implementation roadmap. It allocates ownership of recommendations to lead agencies and sets time-bound implementation targets against each recommendation’s actions. This will be key to its delivery.

“Its publication comes at a time when our world is rapidly changing, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is my sincere hope that this policy will play an essential role in shaping our responses to these challenges we face now, and those that are to come.

Minister Daly said: “I am delighted to launch “Sharing the Vision – a Mental Health Policy for Everyone”. It will provide a roadmap for our mental health services over the next ten years and will help us to deal with the increase in demands on our services in new and imaginative ways. I am confident that this policy will change lives for the better.”

