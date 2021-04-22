Criminal Assets Bureau takes possession of luxury house in Killarney 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has taken possession of a luxury house in the eastern end of Killarney, Co Kerry in the final steps of a major operation after the lavish lifestyle, cars, jewellery and substantial asset gathering of a small number of local families raised eyebrows and appeared to have little legitimate basis.

In November 2017, on foot of profiling and an investigation, assets including luxury cars, a house, cash and luxury watches were seized by Cab and local gardai in one of the biggest ever operations in the county.

Raids on several houses involved 130 gardaí.

Dubbed Operation Tarmac, the inquiry focused on what gardaí suspected were deception-type home improvement operations. The schemes were being conducted nationally, but also in Europe, by the gang which is headquartered in Killarney.

The detached property at Upper Ballycasheen is fitted with expensive wrought iron security gates and tarmac driveway. It is finished internally with high-end marble, wood and plasterwork.

No expense was spared on the house’s luxury bathing facilities, with step-up bath and mosaic-tile work in at least one bathroom.

Other items granted to Cab were nine high-end cars, including a Mercedes, 12 watches including Cartier and Rolex, and the contents of four bank and credit union accounts totalling almost €178,000.

Over €126,000 in cash, almost £7,000 (stg) and a Louis Vuiton bag are among the other assets granted to Cab after an order under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the High Court earlier this week.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, 1996 to 2016, Cab can freeze and seize assets which it shows to the High Court are the proceeds of criminal conduct. This is done on the civil standard of proof which is known internationally as non-Conviction Based Forfeiture.

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy, based in Killarney, said today’s action was “the finalisation of an extensive investigation conducted by Killarney garda and Cab”.

“It shows An Garda Síochána are not going to allow people enjoy assets derived from criminal activity,” Supt Murphy said.

It is expected the house will be auctioned publically. However, local auctioneers who did not wish to be named said while the house was finished to a very high degree, the the location was not ideal and they did not expect the property to fetch record prices.

In a statement, Cab said it did not comment on individual cases.

"The sale/disposal of all assets seized by the bureau are dealt with on a case by case basis and in accordance with the order(s) of the High Court. Such orders typically empower a court-appointed receiver to sell the property and the receiver is duty bound to obtain the best price reasonably available in the market.

The services of an auctioneer or valuer are commonly engaged by the receiver to sell real property, however the method of sale will typically be determined by the receiver on the advice of that auctioneer or valuer."