Criminal Asset Bureau search 11 properties in Kerry as they probe gang who target elderly in home repair scams

A heartless gang who target elderly people in home repair scams across Ireland and abroad are the latest targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) who carried out 15 searches this morning targeting the gang.

There has been a large increase in fraud crimes involving bogus tradesmen and the targeted Munster-based family gang are suspected of being one of the main players in this type of crime.

Some of the gang members have fraud related convictions in other EU countries as well as in Ireland.

“They have basically made a fortune by targeting elderly people on an organised basis. It has been going on for years,” said a source.

Two Rolex watches, an undisclosed amount of cash and designer footwear were seized and files relating to the purchase of property as well as documentation and details of bank accounts will now be analysed.

Gardaí this evening announced details of the CAB operation saying: “The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry gardaí conducted a search operation in the Kerry and Cork divisions on Wednesday 7th September 2022.

“The operation was conducted by CAB officers and Kerry gardaí supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, and involved searches of 11 residential addresses and four professional searches,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney garda station.

“The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally,” she added.

“The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney gardaí.

“The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing,” she added.