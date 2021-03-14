Crew of Rescue 116 remembered four years on from crash that claimed four lives

The four Coast Guard members on board Rescue 116: Dara Fitzpatrick, Paul Ormsby, Mark Duffy and Ciarán Smith.

The four members of the Rescue 116 crew that lost their lives four years ago are being remembered by colleagues and loved ones this morning.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives when their helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Mayo on March 14, 2017.

Rescue 116 responded to a rescue operation, along with Rescue 118, for an injured fisherman 250km off the coast of Mayo and was en route back to the mainland when it had to stop to refuel at Blacksod lighthouse, Co Mayo.

On approach to Blacksod, the helicopter reportedly clipped Blackrock island and crashed into the Atlantic.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, paid tribute to Dara online last night.

“Dara, 4 years gone from us today. No warning. No goodbyes. You died alone in the cold, dark seas ... I can only hope that in your final moments, your family’s love wrapped you up & held you tight. You are loved & missed, today & every day,” Niamh said.

The Irish Coast Guard also remembered their four lost years in a touching tribute.

“Four years ago today our emergency rescue family lost four of the finest crew members from R116, Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciarán.

“They will be forever remembered. Our thoughts today are with their families, friends and colleagues. Go Mairidís Beo,” a post from the Irish Coast Guard read.

The National Ambulance Service were among the plethora of emergency response organisations to pay tribute to the ill-fated crew.

“In the early hours of March 14, 2017, Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue116 crashed while supporting a rescue mission off the coast of Mayo, resulting in the deaths of Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby & Ciaran Smith. Tonight, we remember them. R.I.P”.

Online Editors