Creeslough: Numbness hangs in the air as deeply traumatised people of Creeslough now try to grieve

Crushing exhaustion and bottomless grief – there is no room for anything else.

Time has stood still in Creeslough since the devastation wreaked on Friday, and the numbness hangs as heavy as the ash-grey mist over nearby Muckish Mountain.

On the streets of this pretty little Donegal village, frozen faces struggle to find words that can describe the toll taken by these last few unthinkable and nightmarishly unending days.

They are nowhere close to beginning to understand the losses, because how could anybody begin to understand it?

The sleepless nights. The harrowing, shapeless unreality of the days as they mourn together, trying to help one another find some solace in the darkness.

Today, the relentlessly sorrowful procession of funerals begins as a heartbroken people try to shape the words to 10 farewells when one alone would have been difficult enough for such a small community.

She lit up every room she was in

The first funeral, at 11am today, will be that of Jessica Gallagher (24), a fashion designer who had been studying in Paris and who had been due to start a new job in Belfast yesterday.

Her aunt, Dolores Gallagher, described her as “one of the brightest, happiest, most cheerful young women you could wish to meet”.

She lit up every room she was in, she said, adding she “was everything you would want in a young woman”.

Read More

It will be followed by the funeral mass of Martin McGill (49) at 2pm. He was fondly recalled as a “gentle soul” who had been a devoted carer to his elderly mother.

Tomorrow, a funeral will be held in St Mary’s Church in Bunbeg for James O’Flaherty (48) – a married father of one originally from Sydney, Australia, but living in Dunfanaghy. While a joint funeral will take place for mother and son, Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan in Creeslough at 2pm tomorrow.

It is understood President Michael D Higgins will be represented by his aide de camp at the two funerals today, as he is in Strasbourg addressing the Council of Europe.

The Indo Daily - Creeslough Tragedy: a community aches and a nation grieves

However, he is expected to travel back tonight in order to be in Donegal for the funerals of the eight remaining victims, and to meet with all the families as well as the emergency services who attended the scene.

Last night, as the first of the wakes took place, people wept silently as they left, having met the grieving families.

“It was terrible. There was such an air of unreality there. His poor mother – how can she get over that,” said one woman quietly, who attended the house of Martin McGill.

Local Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, from nearby Gweedore, had been to the wakes and told of how the sense of shock that “caught” the village on Friday still remains.

It’s really a time for this community to do what it does best and that is coming together

“It’s just heartbreaking when you’re going from door to door, to wake house to wake house – it’s not something that you ever thought that you would see in this community,” he said.

“There is a huge amount of trauma. There’s scenes here and there’s stories being recounted that you never thought you’d hear in your own backyard. And there’s a lot of care that will be needed by this community over the time period, and particularly as things settle,” he added.

“It’s really a time for this community to do what it does best and that is coming together, to be there as a shoulder to cry on and to comfort each other and to help each other.

“You can see right across the village, groups of people are sharing their stories. The number of people who were there at the shop who ran into the rescues, the stories of trying to pull people from the wreckage, trying to sift through the rubble. Others who are survivors. Today, as we begin to bury our dead it’s a village that’s completely stunned, numbed. It’s just an eerie silence.”

The Donegal TD added it was important for those affected to seek help and that “people need to turn to it when they are ready for it themselves”.

Listening to the parents of Leona Harper on Highland Radio that morning, ““you were just brought to tears,” he said, adding: “Two parents of a young girl in the prime of her youth taken from us so cruelly.”

He also paid tribute to the strength of the other families, who were “a shining example” to all of us, taking the time to speak about the bravery of the emergency services and fire brigade and the locals here. “I think that just speaks volumes of who this community is and the people we are.”

“As thousands will do over the next number of days here, in terms of visiting the homes and the houses, I think the families and the community knows the generosity of spirit at home and abroad is immense, and that brings comfort to people as well.”

He said he had been talking to a local man who had got a call from someone offering accommodation to the family of an injured man who remains in hospital. “The generosity is massive,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Martin McGill was “a mad Celtic fan” and that it would “put a smile on his face” that the Scottish football club had made a donation to the victims’ appeal. “It just shows how good people are when you pare everything right back to the core,” he said.

Celtic Football Club said a “period of silence” will be held in memory of the 10 victims prior to their match against RB Leipzig tonight while players will wear black armbands.

In St Michael’s Church, known as one of the “seven magnificent churches of Donegal” designed by renowned architect Liam McCormick, 10 red candles representing the dead flickered on the altar.

Each represented a child, a mother, a friend.

A book of condolence bore messages of heartbreaking grief and loss, with one reading simply: “Goodbye to all you lovely people.”

In a side altar, where even in the late evening yesterday, the northerly light still streamed in through the brightly coloured stained-glass windows, two women discussed the preparations for the funerals in hushed tones.

Earlier yesterday, the closer to the epicentre, the more forbidding the silence seemed to be.

People spoke only in low voices, huddled close, some women standing for a long time in an embrace.

And despite the chill wind, the doors of some houses down the village stood wide open, as though to both offer and to seek the kind of solidarity and comfort that cannot be obtained alone at this time.

Up at the devastation of the blast site, the normality of sweet autumnal birdsong was oddly juxtaposed with the sound of hammering and construction, as workers built a wooden screen which will allow a full scenes investigation to take place, while also permitting the reopening of the road through the village.

Curtains billowed in the wind in the gaping open windows of a nearby house, which had the glass blown out in the explosion – the shards still lying on the pavement outside.

The enormity of the tragedy is becoming clearer and clearer

Quietly, in a health centre, counselling was taking place for those who had attended the scene and had dug with their bare hands to help the rescue and recovery operation, for those who had lost loved ones and anyone who is struggling to cope with what has happened in their midst.

In the afternoon, teenagers in their school uniforms walked quietly up the street. It is understood that counselling was being offered to them, too.

The enormity of the tragedy is beginning to hit people in Creeslough, the local priest said.

Fr John Joe Duffy described the realisation of the full scale of the tragedy starting to sink in as the first of the 10 victims was brought home.

“People are full of grief. That numbness and shock and that adrenaline you get in those immediate aftermath hours is beginning to wear off, and the enormity of the tragedy is becoming clearer and clearer,” he said.

“As the first victim of the tragedy was brought home, you saw people along the road and candles being lit along the road, and when you saw a beautiful young person coming home… it just began more and more to dawn on people.”