Creator of the smarter sharps bin aims for slice of multi-billion digital therapeutics market

Across from the Luas stop in the Dublin suburb of Bluebell, a sign for the Rescue Church at a unit in the Naas Road Business Park reads ‘Jesus saves people’. But Jim Joyce from HealthBeacon next door is more evangelical about the power of digital health technology to save people.

Joyce, a Bostonian who’s been living in Ireland for 16 years, is chief executive and co-founder of HealthBeacon. It has developed the world’s first FDA-cleared smart sharps bin, which help patients who have to self-inject medications in the home to treat chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease.

On a sunny but fresh Tuesday afternoon, Joyce is wearing black-and-white Guess trainers that he’s teamed with a pale grey suit and is demonstrating how his signature medical device works at HealthBeacon’s reception area. The startup-style space is decorated with white walls and wooden pallets painted pale green – the same colours as the device itself.

The smart sharps bin lights up when it’s time for a patient to inject their medication. The device, which houses a rigid sharps disposal container and is connected to the user’s phone, tracks whether the medication has been taken at the right time, safely stores used injectors, and is posted back to HealthBeacon when it’s full.

The device solves a quintessential problem for healthcare practitioners and the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture injectable medication – how to tackle the fact that as many as one in two patients fail to adhere to their medication schedule.

HealthBeacon says there are 30m people in Europe and North America alone on such medications, including Joyce’s own mother, who has diabetes.

“She’s in Florida and she has to take an injection,” Joyce says. “I also use the technology within my own family.

“For me, the big motivation is that you have these medications that you can see, time and time again, transforming people’s lives. You have people in excruciating pain or they can’t get up. They might have debilitating Crohn’s disease, and then get put on these medications and get given their life back.

"But they need help, right? It’s not intuitive to inject yourself with these medications. We live in this amazing time where we have these medications we can access – but if you don’t take them properly, they don’t do anyone any good.”

In February, peer-reviewed research showed there was a 26pc improvement in medication adherence when patients used HealthBeacon’s technology.

That same month, the company announced that it had added five more pharmaceutical companies and national healthcare systems to its client base, including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), on top of existing clients such as Novartis, Sanofi, Teva, and AbbVie.

HealthBeacon operates in 17 countries and counts Mary Harney, a former health minister and Tánaiste, among its directors.

Harney, who has a small stake in the company thanks to an employee share option plan, had a payday in mid-December when the fast-growing medtech firm floated on the Euronext Growth exchange in Dublin.

The IPO raised €25m, the proceeds of which are going towards a largely US-focused expansion, investing in inventory so it can sell 100,000 units – ten times as many as it sold last year – by the end of 2023. It will also more than double the workforce to 150 people, and invest in further innovation and research and development.

Despite just generating €2.21m in revenue in 2021, Joyce was intent on floating the company to finance its ambitious growth strategy.

The 52-year-old says his aim is to make HealthBeacon the world’s leading digital therapeutics platform for injectable medications, targeting a global market with the potential to generate circa $10bn (€9.2bn) in recurring revenue.

“I’m trying to build a big, long-term, iconic digital healthcare company with headquarters in Dublin,” Joyce says. “The public markets are open to companies at the stage we’re at – and while it might be unusual in the Irish market for a company our size, it’s quite common in a lot of other European markets, like France, Belgium, Norway, Sweden.”

Joyce’s confidence in the stock markets may also be explained in part by his history. When he was growing up in the Boston suburb of Needham, in a large Irish-American family (“there are 57 first cousins on one side alone”), his father was a stockbroker.

When he graduated from Fordham University in New York City, Joyce followed in his father’s footsteps by working in the investment business, putting in stints with Brown Brothers Harriman and Smith Barney.

“I thought that it was one of the most fascinating fields, the whole idea of public markets and trading stocks, and the fast-paced nature of it,” he says. “But then I realised that was not something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

"I saw the people who were just entering the field versus the people who were there five or ten years later, and I just didn’t aspire to be like them anymore. I definitely wanted to get into building a business and going into an industry, whether it was technology or a pharmaceutical company.”

With this change of heart, Joyce moved to Dublin in 1995 to pursue an MBA at UCD Smurfit School, where he met his Italian wife Emanuela. During a college milk round, Schering-Plough (now part of Merck & Co/MSD) recruited him to its management programme and sent him to New Jersey.

Joyce eventually became director of the company’s US finance division and later ran its EMEA finance and planning division.

“Every year I would set up the international plans for all the affiliates and I remember asking the UK affiliate, ‘Can you give me some results for the Irish market?’” he says. “They had no real information on what was happening.

"I asked them if they’d heard of the Celtic Tiger and the fact that it was a growing economy. I pointed out that if we had an operation in Norway, then why didn’t we have one in Ireland? Eventually I convinced the management team to set up a dedicated Irish operation and they appointed me MD.

“The best job you can have in pharmaceuticals is to be MD of a country operation. It was also a great job, in that your boss was not on the island and you’re in charge!”

At Schering-Plough, Joyce became interested in transferring injectable medications out of crowded hospital settings and helped put in place programmes to treat patients at GP clinics and for nurses to train patients to self-inject at home.

When he discovered a lack of companies to help provide these services, Joyce set up his own, called Point of Care Health Services, back in 2006.

While running patient support services and sharps bin collections for pharma companies at Point of Care, Joyce noticed that when patients were left to their own devices, they often didn’t take their injectable medication on time.

He realised a smart sharps bin which prompted patients to take their meds could be the answer.

He sold a stake in Point of Care in 2009 to focus on developing this idea, and Uniphar acquired the remainder of the company in 2013. That same year he set up HealthBeacon with his co-founder Kieran Daly.

He took the idea to his contacts in Ireland’s tight-knit pharma sector, and received positive feedback.

“I had their backing throughout the process,” he says. “I’m too old an entrepreneur to not have clients.”

The past 12 months have been pivotal for HealthBeacon. In addition to the IPO, the company signed a deal last year with Hamilton Beach Brands, an American marketer and distributor of home appliances, to sell smart sharps bins directly to consumers for around $500 a pop in North America.

“Hamilton Beach introduces 100 products a year into the US and they are in 89pc of all US households,” Joyce says. “They’ve a lot of clout in the market.”

The product has gone on sale on Smartsharpsbin.com and on Amazon, and will be available from chains such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, and Costco later this year. Last week, an advertising campaign began, with commercials and patient influencers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

In March, the company signed what it described as a “transformational” multi-year contract to supply as many as 15,000 smart sharps bins to a leading US specialty pharmacy and insurance provider, thereby building “significant momentum” for the company.

American entrepreneurs starting up businesses with global aspirations in Ireland may be few and far between – but Joyce’s links with the two countries and the connections he has forged in the pharma industry both sides of the Atlantic have proved a recipe for growth.

“Even the person heading up our Boston office is president of the Boston Irish Business Association, so we’re on the circuit,” he says.

“The biggest benefit I’ve seen is the success that Irish executives have at big pharmaceutical or medtech companies or even in the investment field. That means when they rise through the ranks of the organisation, we’ll have relationships with them.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Jim Joyce

Age: 52

Position: CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon

Lives: Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Family: Married to Emanuela. The couple has two sons, Gianpaolo (20) and Sebastiano (15).

Education: Business and economics degree from Fordham University, New York and an MBA from the UCD Smurfit School in Dublin.

Favourite book: “I’m currently reading Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide by John Cleese. He talks about the art of creativity, how it happens, how you come up with new ideas, and how your mind is always working on new concepts, even when you stop thinking about them.”

Favourite film: Wall Street

Hobbies: “I do cold-water swimming with a Forty Foot club I’m part of, and I play basketball with my sons.”

Business Lessons

Which digital health tech entrepreneurs do you most admire?

“Glen Tullman, the founder of Livongo – a diabetes digital health company that went public to great fanfare. And the local guy I’ve always admired for his work ethic is Ken Cahill from SilverCloud Health. He sold his company to a bigger publicly traded company – but I’ve always admired his resilience and persistence over the years.”

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs in Ireland?

“Patience – no pun intended. If you’re passionate about healthcare, and if you get energy and joy from it, go into that – but you need patience with yourself. And then find some patients to try your technology out!”