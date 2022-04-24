| 7.8°C Dublin

Creator of the smarter sharps bin aims for slice of multi-billion digital therapeutics market

Jim Joyce, CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon, at the company's office in Bluebell, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
Jim Joyce and director Mary Harney Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

Across from the Luas stop in the Dublin suburb of Bluebell, a sign for the Rescue Church at a unit in the Naas Road Business Park reads ‘Jesus saves people’. But Jim Joyce from HealthBeacon next door is more evangelical about the power of digital health technology to save people.

Joyce, a Bostonian who’s been living in Ireland for 16 years, is chief executive and co-founder of HealthBeacon. It has developed the world’s first FDA-cleared smart sharps bin, which help patients who have to self-inject medications in the home to treat chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease.

