Covid testing in 108 schools since mass return of pupils

Covid testing was carried out in 108 schools of the country’s 4,000 schools in the second week since the mass return of pupils.

It was up from 34 the previous week when primary pupils from junior infants to second class and Leaving Cert students were back for the first time since Christmas.

Latest figures from the HSE show that public health teams conducted mass testing after at least one case of infection was confirmed in 65 primary 37 post primary and six special schools.

Weekly data for Covid outbreaks in schools – where at least two cases are confirmed - are pending, but informal reports suggest there were about six.

The most recent HSE figures on mass testing in schools is for the seven days ending Saturday March 13.

In all 1,842 people were tested arising from a confirmed school case with a positivity rate of 2.4pc (44 cases). It was higher than the previous week, but lower than the community average of 3.8pc.

From Monday (March 15) all primary pupils were back at school , while fifth year students also returned, and the figures are expected to rise.

Childcare facilities continue to show much higher Covid incidence rates, which is attributed to challenges associated with ensuring younger children adhere to the rules.

Last week, when about 100,00 pre-school children returned to creches, public health teams visited 35 facilities, with an 11.3pc positivity rate among 551 people tested.

Where two or more cases occur in a setting, it does not necessarily mean that transmission has happened in that location

Even with the more transmissible variant circulating since Christmas, public health chiefs insist that school are safe once the public health rules are strictly observed.

The decision to stagger the return to school and childcare was aimed at limiting the number of people moving around on a daily basis.

