Covid silences carol singers at annual Black Santa Sit Out for charity but public still asked to dig deep

The annual Black Santa Sit Out for charity at St Ann’s Church in Dublin will be a far quieter affair this year due to Covid-19 restrictions on congregational singing.

Christmas shoppers on Dublin’s Grafton Street have traditionally enjoyed the sound of Christmas carols wafting over from Dawson Street, sung by choirs participating in the fundraising event outside St Ann’s Church.

Archbishop Michael Jackson of Dublin and Glendalough told the Irish Independent that this year will be another challenging one for the charity event, as it was last Christmas.

Dr Jackson and the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Alison Gilliland, formally launched the Black Santa appeal today.

“Of course, we would prefer if there was sound booming out from voices, young and old, as well as musicians, but we have to take safety precautions. Choirs are tricky. It is not safe for people so that is a big frustration. There will be some form of recorded music.”

He added: “So, people need to hear the carols in their head as they give from their heart.”

St Ann’s caretaker, Fred Deane, and his team of volunteers will be on the street this year in their distinctive long black cloaks, worn to keep out the cold, right up to Christmas Eve. They will be appealing to passersby to donate in support of charities such as the Alice Leahy Trust, the St Vincent de Paul, and the Peter McVerry Trust.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Black Santa Sit Out in Dublin. It has raised over €700,000 for good causes since it was first launched in 2000.

However, as footfall is expected to be down in the capital this year due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant, St Ann’s has opened an online donations page where those who wish to support the appeal can do so on www.stann.dublin.anglican.org.

As the Government’s new Covid restrictions came into effect, Archbishop Jackson encouraged those who feel safe to attend church services this Christmas to send a message of hope to those who can’t.

“For those of you who feel safe about gathering in person for worship, I encourage you to do so. By your presence in church, you will be able to pray with and for those who cannot do so and who do not feel it is safe to go to church and who yearn to do so.”

He said those who are able to attend church could give thanks for those working on the frontline.

He said churches are one of the very few indoor venues where people can gather at up to 50pc capacity with vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“That is a tremendous generosity on the part of the State, and a recognition that there are people for whom the public expression of their religion is important,” he said.

Dr Jackson said many Church of Ireland parishes have introduced a booking system this Christmas. “That is sensible. It is not to push anybody away,” he said, adding it allows parishes to ensure they keep within the safety regulations.

He expressed solidarity with the “many people swallowing anxiety this Christmas”. He said: “They are not really getting a chance to express it because they are keeping the best face forward for everybody else, and that is really tiring.”