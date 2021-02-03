Covid safety measures in schools impact on teaching

Teachers warn curriculum time has been lost on policing mask-wearing and social distancing

Covid safety measures in schools have had an impact on teaching, according to a new study.

Curriculum time is lost on policing mask wearing, social distancing, cleaning regimes, movement of students in the school and additional record keeping, research by Maynooth University found.

Many teachers report that students are not as talkative, do not contribute as spontaneously in class and they all miss collaborative learning groups.

Teachers themselves also say that the lack of face to face contact with colleagues affects the collaborative aspects of their work.

The study, which was conducted in October when students were back in school, explored teachers’ experiences from the March 2020 lockdown onwards.

The ‘Lessons Learned: The experiences of teachers in Ireland during the 2020 pandemic’ report, by Majella Dempsey and Jolanta Burke, is based on findings from more than 400 primary and post-primary teachers.

It examines the challenges they reported and the impact of teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic on their mental health and wellbeing.

Among the findings was that “full curriculum coverage is not possible” and the researchers added that the overall impact on students’ learning required further exploration.

Teachers were concerned for their students, especially the current sixth years because, even at that stage, they had “lost so much time in school”.

They also reported that providing for face-to- face teaching and streaming classes for students isolating at home due to Covid-19 has been one of the most challenging aspects of their work since returning to school, although technology was enabling this to happen.

Researchers also noted that in October teachers particularly concerned for vulnerable groups in light of their experience during the first lockdown were “calling for a Plan B in case of another lockdown”.

On mental health, seven out of 10 teachers reported feeling more stress and six out of 10 reported a decline in wellbeing.

But despite the increased stress levels reported, four out of five teachers reported having experienced positive psychological growth.

Teachers also expressed increased confidence in their online teaching abilities and the use of technology in light of their Covid-19 teaching experience.

Six out of 10 said they would integrate technology more into their teaching and were more prepared to use online and blended options.

Factors that contributed to teachers’ stress included issues with students who found it difficult to settle back into face-to-face teaching after the first lockdown, and a perception that remote teaching impacts their work-life balance.

On the positive side, teachers reported that they would be more prepared for distance teaching in the future and developed many skills to use in the online space.

A third of teachers said they would work closer with parents post-Covid-19.

According to the researchers, the four key learnings from the study are :

*Curriculum, teaching, learning and assessment have changed significantly, and new measures are required to support education during- and post-pandemic;

*The pandemic is taking a toll on teachers’ mental health and supports are necessary to alleviate their stress.

*Despite high levels of stress and lower levels of wellbeing, most teachers made their challenges meaningful and kept going.

*In the world of silos caused by social distancing rules and a myriad of restrictions, teachers want more open communication between all parties involved in education.

The report’s recommendations include the establishment of a committee - a citizens’ assembly including all the bodies involved in education – to resolve the emerging issues in education. The Programme for Government commits to a citizen’s assembly on education.

It also calls for enhanced funding to support teacher wellbeing, to address the digital divide in schools and for further research on the impact of the pandemic on education

Online Editors