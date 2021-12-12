Covid Q&A: What to expect this festive season in our war on the virus

Is Omicron going to ruin Christmas?

It is very hard to tell what impact the new strain will have in the next two weeks. We are still dealing with the Delta variant – and that remains the dominant strain.

So is Delta going to ruin Christmas?

Well the chief medical officer seems to be concerned about it and Omicron.

Dr Tony Holohan said high caseloads mean we are in an “uncertain and unstable position” because Delta has been so transmissible. He’s warning we should take measures over the next few weeks to make sure we are being safe when meeting up with family and friends for Christmas.

I’ve seen this movie before. Didn’t this all happen last year?

It did, but we didn’t have vaccines then so there was probably a greater sense of vulnerability. Things were probably a bit more restrictive, whereas now we are all being told to be sensible. Omicron means there is probably a greater reason to be cautious.

Why? I thought you said Delta was the problem.

The problem with Omicron is we know so little about it. Much of what we have learned about it relates to how it impacted South Africa, but we are in a very different scenario here.

Only about a third of people there are fully vaccinated and Delta ripped through the population earlier in the year, so the levels of immunity are not comparable with us. We need to see what happens in the UK and Europe to get a proper sense of how it might hit us.

But what do we know?

Well the vaccines seem to work well against it, especially the boosters, so that’s a plus. A UK study last week showed boosters are up to 75pc effective against symptomatic infection. Scientists say it is still too early to get a sense of how it will affect the unvaccinated.

So what does that mean? More restrictions?

Not necessarily. Children under 12, for instance, are not vaccinated and probably won’t be until early in the new year, but the schools are set to stay open until Christmas. There is already anecdotal evidence of people reducing their contacts and taking small steps to stop the spread.

If that continues and Covid cases stay relatively stable, there would be a reluctance to step in with harsher restrictions. If not, there are suggestions Nphet might consider guidance on how many households can come together at any one time.

What is the current guidance on that?

No more than four households coming together at the same time.

So are boosters going to be ramped up? It seems like they are really important now.

The HSE wants everyone in their 50s and 60s to have had a booster or at least be scheduled for an appointment by the end of the year. That means we should expect people over 40 to be brought forward soon.

A lot of focus in the coming weeks is also going to fall on getting primary school children vaccinated. They get a different dose to the rest of us so the logistics about running simultaneous vaccination campaigns with different jabs need to be worked out.

That will mean a public information campaign to assure parents the vaccines are safe, so there are changes coming in the next while.