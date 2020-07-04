| 12.4°C Dublin

Covid fuels demand for homes in the countryside

Wayne O'Connor

Working from home is set to fuel a wave of decentralisation as more people explore leaving Dublin in search of better value homes outside the capital.

Property expert Philip Farrell says there is evidence of increased interest in rural homes since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with people less likely to prioritise proximity to the office when looking for a home.

Instead, house hunters are now searching for bigger properties to incorporate office space at home, with internet connectivity high on the list.