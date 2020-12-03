Covid dining: What the new coronavirus restrictions mean as restaurants and gastropubs open tomorrow

A maximum of six people can be seated at a table under the new rules

From tomorrow, cafes, restaurants, and pubs that serve food will be allowed to reopen their indoor dining areas to the public – but this time the rules are slightly different.

The country moved back to Level 3 restrictions earlier this week, and most of the previous regulations are back in place, along with some extra measures hoped to decrease the spread of the virus.

Substantial meals

For example, in order for pubs to allow indoor dining they must provide a “substantial meal” worth at least €9. But now they must also prepare their food onsite.

As such, non-food pubs are only permitted to open for takeaway and delivery.

Time limits

Like before, diners will have one hour and 45 minutes to enjoy their meal, and businesses will close at 11.30pm. However, anyone seated more than two metres away from the nearest table is allowed to stay for longer.

A maximum of six people can be seated at one table. Hotels can also offer indoor dining from tomorrow, and will have the same rules as restaurants and food pubs.

Wet pubs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced these rules last Friday, and added that nothing in the research available to the Government supports any further reopening of non-food pubs.

“I know how deeply frustrating this will be for business owners in this sector,” he said. “I fully accept their goodwill about respecting guidelines, but the reality is that reopening indoor hospitality carries risks and there is only so far we can safely go.”

However, both the Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said the Government’s report was a “smear on the sector”.

“How any serious decision maker could use this deeply inadequate report as a rationale for decimating half the industry tells us a lot about the levels of consideration shown by this Government towards the pubs of Ireland,” VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said.

Visits

From December 7, people in nursing homes or residential care facilities can have one visit from one person each week.

It is still not permitted to have any visitors in your home or garden unless you’re in a social bubble, and the public are reminded to only meet up with up to six people from two other households. People are also still expected to stay in their county.

Travel

However, from December 18 to January 2021, certain restrictions will be lifted or eased for the Christmas period.

Anyone can travel anywhere in Ireland, while meeting with two other households in your home will be allowed – although face coverings should be worn, and people should maintain social distancing.

