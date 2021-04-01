Covid chaos: 500 no-shows at vaccination centre as HSE issues duplicate appointments to healthcare workers who already got their jab

There were over 500 “no shows” at a Dublin vaccination centre yesterday after appointments for healthcare workers were duplicated, the HSE has confirmed.

Out of 1329 healthcare workers scheduled for vaccinations at the Citywest vaccination facility, only 757 attended.

In response to queries, the HSE said “the centre has found that the status of the registered person may change to vaccinated if contacted by another vaccination centre and this has resulted in people not attending for appointment.”

A spokesperson said no vaccine was wasted, but did not provide details on who received the leftover vaccines.

Read More

“Citywest Vaccination Centre is working closely working with the HSE National ICT team who are working on the scheduling component of the national system,” added the spokesperson. “This will improve the operational management of the centre and customer experience.”

Two weeks ago, the HSE apologised after healthcare workers received duplicate vaccine appointments for separate venues in the capital.

The error saw healthcare workers (HCWs) being offered two appointments to be vaccinated, one at the Aviva stadium and one at the Beacon Hospital.

The HSE said the “issues arose because of the work underway across separate teams to finish the residue of Cohort 2 applicants. Work has now been undertaken to ensure that this does not reoccur.”

HCWs who received the duplicate appointments said they had the same text reply number so they “could not cancel one without cancelling the other.”

A HSE spokesperson said that “where enquires were received people were told to accept the most convenient one. No vaccine was wasted as a result of this small number of double appointments. The HSE apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes as the HSE revealed it cannot put a figure on how many non-patient facing healthcare staff have jumped ahead of sequence in the vaccine rollout.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that non-frontline care workers including those who work in payroll and pensions, currently based at home, have been vaccinated in cohort two. It is understood that staff were able to access appointments via the HSE portal by signing up under sequence 2g. – “All other healthcare workers without direct patient care but working in a healthcare facility with the potential to meet patients/service users”.

There have been reports that large numbers of workers who fall under cohort 6, which includes those who “providing essential health services, for example, management and administration,” have in fact been vaccinated in cohort 2.

The HSE told the Irish Independent that it “would be hard to quantify” how many had been vaccinated ahead of schedule as “it would require a person by person analysis of 2g including those from private and other settings to ascertain if people had incorrectly registered.”

Last week, after it came to light that finance staff in Offaly, as well as staff working in pension and payroll departments in other parts of the country were vaccinated earlier this month, the HSE closed off the portal for frontline workers. The Irish Independent reported that HSE administrative staff, including a number working in payroll and pensions divisions, were vaccinated earlier this month despite working in non-patient facing roles.

Back-office staff in Cork, Galway and Limerick received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the HSE stating that it is currently vaccinating staff in “category 2g” of the sequencing framework.

Meanwhile, members of the Irish Kidney Association and Irish Wheelchair Association were also double-booked for vaccinations last week.

Frontline staff from these organisations who received the vaccine at the James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown later received text messages about an appointment in Beaumont Hospital.

This resulted in a number of no-shows for scheduled appointments.

A spokesperson for Beaumont Hospital told the Irish Independent: “Frontline workers not employed by Beaumont Hospital are offered a vaccination appointment date generally 2 to 3 days in advance of the appointment. The offer from the hospital requires the individual to confirm that they will attend / do not want to attend / require an alternative date.

“Non-confirmation, non-attendance or confirmation that they are already vaccinated means the hospital continues with other staff identified for vaccination - thereby there is no wastage of the vaccine. To date there has been no wastage.”

Read More

Online Editors