A third national lockdown will be announced this afternoon and the new restrictions are set to be as severe as those imposed last March when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Ireland.

The Cabinet is meeting to discus a range of proposals to stop the rapid spread of the virus which is wreaking havoc on the health service since Christmas. Here are some of the proposals that are being examined by the Taoiseach and his ministers:

Schools

Primary and secondary schools are to remain closed until at least January 31. However, it is being recommended that Leaving Cert students will return to school from Monday and attend classes three days a week. Provisions are also being examined to allow special schools operate so as to ensure students who attend these classes are not negatively impacted by the lockdown. Youth Reach Programmes are also to remain open.

Childcare

Childcare services and creches will only be permitted for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers. Essential workers will also be allowed form bubbles with other households to facilitate childcare.

Construction

All non-essential construction is to stop from Friday at 6pm. However, essential construction on health service projects, schools and social housing will continue. Necessary refurbishments and repairs are also expected to be allowed. The ban on non-essential construction will be reviewed on January 31.

Click and Collect

Non-essential retail will be asked to suspend click and collect services and asked to only offer click and delivery of their products. This will not apply to supermarkets or other essential retailers.

Britain and South Africa travel ban

The ban on flights from Britain and South Africa is to be extended until midnight on Friday. From Saturday, all passengers coming from both regions will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test result received within the previous three days. The Government are considering the same requirement for travellers from all other countries. But a decision will not be made on that today.

Length of lockdown

The key measures on schools and construction will be reviewed on January 31. However, Government sources say they expect most restrictions to continue into February and will then be eased over the coming months as vulnerable groups are vaccinated.

Private hospital deal

Private hospitals have refused to do a deal as a group with the Government to provide extra capacity as the rate of new Covid-19 cases spirals out of control. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet saying private hospitals are open to providing assistance but want to negotiate individual deals with the Government for their services.

