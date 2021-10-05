Covid-19: Country on track to lift most remaining restrictions on October 22

The country is on track to lift most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on October 22, according to a medical expert.

In plans set out by the National Public Health Emergency Team in August, October 22 was earmarked as the date when the most significant remaining restrictions will be removed.

Today, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group, said the advice to Government will not change based on the current data.

From October 22 requirements for physical distancing and the ban on ‘high-risk’ activities such as nightclubs will be removed. However people will still be required to self-isolate when they have Covid-19 symptoms and mask wearing will still be mandatory in healthcare settings, indoor retail outlets and on public transport.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Prof Nolan said: “Right now we’re in a good place. We’re actually tracking the most optimistic of the scenarios that we would have presented to Government at the end of August.

"So, there’s nothing in the numbers that would change the advice that Nphet would have given.”

Prof Nolan said the public health focus is moving towards the high level of infection that still exists in society and the need to suppress it.

He said it is vital that members of the public continue to follow the present advice by wearing face coverings, observing social distancing and self-isolating where appropriate.

Ha said these measures combined with the high level of vaccination among the adult population will likely lead to a “slow, steady” decline of cases.

However he warned that it will take some time for the virus to be fully suppressed – describing it as a “long final act” – and said confirmed cases will appear for some time to come.

Regarding recent data which shows that incidence of the virus in children aged 5-10 years is lower now that it was at this time last year, Prof Nolan said it is testament to the mitigation measures which parents, teachers and school leaders have put in place since schools reopened.

He said the incidence has not gone up because “the very high vaccination rate of adults is protecting children by reducing the level of circulating virus.

"Secondly, the mitigation measures in schools and in particular, maintaining that level of distance, maintaining ventilation, maintaining pods, maintaining separate entry and exit routes - those things that teachers are doing very carefully seem to be reducing the incidence.

“The final reason is children, and in particular children under 10 to 12 years of age do seem to be less likely to catch this virus and less likely to transmit it,” he added.

Prof Nolan continued by saying that the decision to stop testing children who are deemed as close contacts of confirmed cases will not limit public health’s understanding of incidence among the age cohort.

He argued symptomatic children will still present for testing and said they can still pick up a “very clear signal of the disease in children” even while not systematically testing asymptomatic close contacts in schools.

He added that only 2-5pc of those close contacts were testing positive for Covid-19.