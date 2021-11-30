Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has tonight said at least some, and maybe all, of the 14 samples currently being reviewed are likely to be the new strain of Covid-19, Omicron.

He confirmed that 14 cases are being reviewed and that four of the cases dated back to October

“It’s 10 or 11 in November and then at least four in October…The advice I have is that it’s likely that at least some, maybe all of these are Omicron, and we may see exactly the same pattern in other countries around the world,” he told RTÉ’s Prime Time programme.

Mr Donnelly added that the results of the review will be finalised in the coming days.

Earlier today the Government announced that all travellers coming into Ireland from overseas will need provide proof of recent PCR or antigen test which was carried out professionally.

Mr Donnelly said the measure was introduced to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant here and to reduce its “import into the country”.

In relation to the new guidelines around mask wearing for primary school children in third class and above, Mr Donnelly said that guideline is mandatory in schools but recommended in other public settings such as on public transport.

He said the measure was introduced for children aged nine years and older because the latest HSE reports showed that the incidence of the virus is particularly high in those age groups. He added that there are exceptions for some school children as there are for some second-levels students.

The Health Minister also defended the Government’s decision to remove contact tracing from schools and use of CO2 monitors and natural filtration instead of HEPA filters.

He said members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) were detecting very low levels of the virus when contact tracing was in place in September and argued that the evidence shows the virus is still predominantly being spread in the community.

Regarding HEPA filters, Mr Donnelly said the “expert advice” which Government is following has not called for them to be used in the first instance.

“The advice from the experts at the moment is that C02 monitors, fresh air circulating with the windows open – that is the way to go…I think ventilation, as with antigen testing and a lot of other things, there’s a lot of people who know an awful lot about this – some are computing one thing, some are computing the other.

“Ultimately, the advice to Government, which is what we have to go on, is that the ventilation measures which are in schools – C02 monitors and the rest – is sufficient.”

Meanwhile speaking on the same programme, professor of immunology Paul Moynagh said introducing mask wearing in schools would do little to curb the spread of the virus without the added use of contact tracing and HEPA filters.

“If you look back at last September, I think a major mistake was made in terms of not setting up contact tracing…I think more focus should be on air hygiene – especially in terms of portable filtration systems, HEPA filter filtration systems – and again there hasn’t been that focus,” he said.

Prof Moynagh also described the Government’s advice to parents to reduce the amount of time their children spend with other kids as “somewhat of a distraction” from the bigger issue.

“We hear language in terms of ‘the school environment is controlled’ but at the end of the day you have 30 children there, in a room – why is it controlled?

“They are in a situation where maybe they have a carbon dioxide monitor and windows are opened, that’s about as controlled as it gets,” he added.