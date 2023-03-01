| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Coveted tech workers still offered 15pc pay hikes despite slowdown in sector

Cloud engineers earning €60,000 to €85,000 are being offered six-figure salaries when targeted by recruiters

Despite a sharp reduction in the tech sector's workforce, it remains an industry offering handsome pay increases. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Despite a sharp reduction in the tech sector's workforce, it remains an industry offering handsome pay increases. Photo: Getty Images

Despite a sharp reduction in the tech sector's workforce, it remains an industry offering handsome pay increases. Photo: Getty Images

Despite a sharp reduction in the tech sector's workforce, it remains an industry offering handsome pay increases. Photo: Getty Images

Anne-Marie Walsh

Highly sought-after tech workers are commanding pay hikes of up to 15pc despite a recent slump in the sector.

A new report reveals that premium rates are still being offered for the most in-demand positions in the tight labour market, although caution is beginning to creep in.

Most Watched

Privacy