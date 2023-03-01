Coveted tech workers still offered 15pc pay hikes despite slowdown in sector

Highly sought-after tech workers are commanding pay hikes of up to 15pc despite a recent slump in the sector.

A new report reveals that premium rates are still being offered for the most in-demand positions in the tight labour market, although caution is beginning to creep in.

The Irish Salary Guide, published by recruitment company Morgan McKinley, shows they are still prepared to push up pay packets to lure the top talent.

Cloud engineers whose wages range from €60,000 to €85,000 a year are being offered six-figure salaries when targeted for roles by recruiters.

“You can’t have enough of them,” said Trayc Keevans, global FDI (foreign direct investment) director at Morgan McKinley Ireland.

Development engineers on annual pay of €65,000 to €80,000 are being offered close to €90,000 to leave their current roles.

Overall, the report finds wage growth has cooled across the economy, although cost-of-living worries mean workers are seeking higher paid jobs.

Salaries across sectors are expected to increase by up to 5pc this year, according to the survey.

But it says there will be exceptions for the most niche and sought-after positions where salary increases of 10pc to 15pc can be expected.

The IT roles of full stack developer, data engineer, security engineer and cloud engineer are the most in demand in Dublin.

Outside the capital, product managers, product directors, data analysts, data scientists, and data and security engineers are the most challenging workers to recruit.

A spokesperson for the recruiter said recent job losses at multinationals tended to be concentrated in “non-core tech” support roles, like sales and HR.

There are expected to be at least 1,000 job losses following redundancy announcements at big tech companies including Twitter, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce and Google.

“Non-core tech professionals have borne the brunt, but competition for experienced tech staff has continued,” said Ms Keevans.

“There is still a surge in demand for data analysts and data scientists. There has been rightsizing, but the demand hasn’t gone away.”

The salary expectations of those who recently lost their jobs is unknown.

But a tight labour market and high inflation are still fuelling expectations.

Ms Keevans said we have yet to see the impact on salaries following the displacement of a chhort of talent toward the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

“Early indications suggest that this talent is confident of securing their next job, but it is too early to foresee whether this trend will be for equal or lesser levels of total compensation than they have enjoyed in big technology employers,” she said.

She added that wages have increased by margins that appear unsustainable in recent years.

“While over half of professionals in Ireland are expecting to receive salary increases in 2023, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the widespread wage growth we have become accustomed to over the past two years,” she said.

"Across many industries, the significant increases in pay have become largely unsustainable.

"The exception will be for niche and in-demand roles or areas of great talent shortage, where paying inflated salaries can be justified in order to secure the right people, particularly for roles across technology, financial services and pharma.”

The recruitment company said in a statement that the technology sector is still very strong.

It said its research found more than half of employers think they will lose staff in the first half of the year due to higher earning potential elsewhere.