Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been challenged to explain how up to half a million euro in extortion money was paid to known criminals for building site “security.”

Coveney must explain how €500,000 was paid to criminals to 'protect' building sites – Dáil told

Mr Coveney – who was Housing Minister when this was happening in late 2016 at house-building sites in Dublin – has also been asked how many other state building projects are paying off criminals to avoid damage, intimidation of workers and violent attacks.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader, Dara Calleary, cited front-page reports in the The Herald newspaper in September 2016 about the payments to criminals at building sites in Dublin. Those reports included allegations that Dublin City Council was aware of payments of what amounted to “protection money” to criminals to allow building work continue unimpeded.

The issue has surfaced in the High Court in Dublin where the Criminal Assets Bureau is seeking orders in relation to the money and property held by known criminals.

Replying to detailed questioning from Fianna Fáil and from Sinn Féin deputy leader, Pearse Doherty, the Tánaiste said Dublin City Council has pledged to appoint an independent investigator “to establish what happened and who know what and when.”

Mr Doherty took issue with Mr Coveney’s insistence that he had only learned about the incident on Wednesday and had really only got to grips with the details earlier today.

The Sinn Féin deputy leader said his party colleague and local TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, had written a long letter on Christmas Eve 2015 which gave full details of the situation at Cherry Orchard. That letter was widely copied to various state elements – including the office of then-Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

Earlier for Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary had questioned the poor response of junior minister, Catherine Byrne, who had said in essence it was being dealt with by the gardaí.

Mr Calleary asked how widespread the practice of paying off criminals was and he insisted it was not acceptable for Dublin City Council to establish the inquiry. This was a matter for Government.

“How endemic is this within the State system?” Mr Calleary asked.

For Sinn Féin Pearse Doherty insisted Mr Coveney’s office was copied the original letter. He said that subsequently a total of €500,000 had been paid to criminals relating to three building sites and this was an outrage.

Mr Coveney said his office was copied in part of the early correspondence via a reply from the organisation, Coop Housing Ireland. “Yesterday was the first I heard of it and we will now follow on with inquiries ... I certainly hope it is not a common practice,” he said.

The Tánaiste earlier said that the independent investigation for Dublin City Council would try to establish the facts and the extent of people’s knowledge at various times. “Obviously, we’re trying to establish the various lines through email traffic,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney also insisted that then-Justice Minister, Frances Fitzgerald, had sent a detailed reply addressing the issues raised by Aengus Ó Snodaigh in his original letter.

