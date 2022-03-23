Coveney anger at UK plans that would force foreign tourists in Ireland to get a visa to enter the North

Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, has warned against moves by the UK parliament to introducing new visa requirements for non-Irish EU citizens travelling from the Republic into the North.

The measure is part of a package of anti-immigration laws to be introduced post-Brexit. And MPs at the House of Commons have rejected a law change, backed by the House of Lords, which would have exempted Northern Ireland.

Under the new scheme non-Irish EU citizens will have to apply online for a so-called Electronic Travel Authorisation, before entering the UK – including going from the south to Northern Ireland. The document has been compared with the US visa waiver scheme.

Simon Coveney has the move could affect tourists who decide to travel North while on holiday here.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, has said he made his concerns on the issue clear during a meeting with the UK’s Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, during a meeting in Dublin. The controversial plan was defended by Mr Lewis, who met with Mr Coveney at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference today.

"The concern we have is that for many, many years now the British and Irish governments have worked together to ensure free movement in the island of Ireland, north and south, is protected," Mr Coveney said.

He said he held out hope that Irish concerns might still be heeded, adding: "I think it is important to say that this is not legislation that is finalised yet."

Mr Coveney said the relationship between the Republic and Northern Ireland was a unique one. "I suppose not for the first time we'll be asking for special treatments to try to protect that relationship," Mr Coveney added.

Speaking as he attended an event mark the 100th Anniversary of the Irish Air Corps earlier, Mr Coveney spoke his anger over the move:

“The idea that people crossing the border from the south into Northern Ireland would have to have a permit to do that, even if it's a permit that you can apply for online, we don't think is in the spirit of the partnership between the British and Irish Governments that have been in place for many years now facilitating completely uninhabited movement around the island of Ireland, North and south.

“What unfortunately was agreed last night by a vote in the House of Commons and supported by the British government is a situation that may now require in the future for non-Irish or non-British nationals that are traveling from the Republic of Ireland into Northern Ireland will need to go through a permitting process or information process to do that.

“That doesn't involve a check on the border. I think that's been made very clear. But it does require a legal obligation to actually register that movement and get permission to do it, and we think that is not in the spirit of the partnership between British and Irish Governments for many, many years.

“And we think, to be honest, it shows a lack of understanding as to how movement and relationships on the island of Ireland actually work.

"For example, if a French person is on holiday in Ireland and wants to go to Belfast for the day to the Titanic Museum or some other interest, they now may have to go through an application process to do that in advance.”

The amendment, which originated in the House of Lords, was rejected by MPs by 298 votes to 216. Under plans proposed by the UK government, non-Irish EU citizens or non-British nationals would have to get pre-clearance to cross the border.

The requirement for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is part of the UK’s new post-Brexit immigration nationality and borders legislation and is expected to come into force in 2025.

However the plan has been described as “unworkable” while last December Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “something we could do without”.

The UK’s immigration minister Kevin Foster previously told the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that the ETA would be obtained online and, similar to the US’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), would last for multiple years.

He said officials would “absolutely not” be checking for ETAs at the border, saying: “We don’t operate routine immigration controls through the Common Travel Area.”

But Mr Coveney said there were thousands of people who cross the border every day.

“This is not going to impact on Irish citizens or British citizens because of the Common Travel Area rules. We know that, but there are many other people living in Ireland who are working here, who have a home here, and it may impact on them.

"So we will continue to speak to the British government about this issue. We are genuinely concerned about it and we've raised the issue with them repeatedly. But unfortunately, the vote went ahead last night as it did.

“I think the fact that the House of Lords actually put an amendment down to solve this problem, and it was rejected in the House of Commons last night, also says a lot about the genuine concern that's there, not only here in Ireland but also by many people in Westminster as well.”