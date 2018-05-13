Coveney accused of 'slapping Unionists in the face' after Brexit comments

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson has accused Simon Coveney of being “belligerent, interfering and a Brit basher” and said he was using Brexit as an “excuse to break-up the UK”.

The MP’s comments come after the Tánaiste dismissed the idea of using technology as a solution to the Irish border problem post-Brexit on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

He claimed it would put the Good Friday Agreement at risk and that a seamless border was the only answer. Mr Wilson said: “The belligerent, interfering, Brit bashing foreign minister of the Irish Republic has once again taken to the airwaves to demand the breakup of the UK using the impact of Brexit on the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic as an excuse to breakup the UK.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

He added: “The fact is that the border issues can all be dealt with by technology but Coveney and co have stuck their heads in the sand refusing to even consider this solution because it doesn’t suit his aggressive Republican agenda instead he tried to flog his pig in a poke solution to the EU negotiators and force it down the throat of the UK government. “It wont work. The IRA failed to dislodge Northern Ireland from the UK with bombs Coveney wont do it with Brexit.”

“There was a clear agreement,” says @simoncoveney “that there would be no border infrastructure of any kind.” #marr pic.twitter.com/tzqGXSJb6A — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 13 May 2018

“The UK always has the option to walk away from these negotiations with no deal. “That really would set the cat among the pigeons as far as the Irish economy is concerned because most of their exports to the UK would face huge tariffs and of course the import substitution which would result would massively benefit Northern Ireland agriculture and food processing.

“Think about that Mr Coveney – it might cool your republican ardour.” Mr Coveney, speaking on the BBC, said: “If you live in the island of Ireland, if you live in the border counties, if you talk to people about their memories of the past in the context of the border you will often end up talking to someone with tears in their eyes."

“This is not just a trading issue – this is about Ireland moving forward, communities and neighbours living together.”

