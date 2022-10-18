Couple meet US teen who sent message in a bottle that washed up on Donegal beach

A couple have said it was “magic” to finally meet the sender of a message in a bottle they found on a beach nearly a year ago.

Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marron, from Belfast, found the bottle while walking along the sands of Magheraroarty in Co Donegal, last January.

With persistence and help from an American reporter, they were able to track down US boy Sasha Yonyak, who sent the bottle when he was 11-years-old.

Today, Sasha – now aged 15 – flew to Dublin for the first time with his father Vlad, and united with Rita and Ciaran in person for the first time.

“I had butterflies at the airport because I was so excited,” said Rita, who is originally from New Zealand.

“It’s such a random connection that we’ve met through this bottle, and the bottle carries a story with it.”

As a gift, Sasha has even brought over a new message in a bottle, with some sand from his own local US beaches as another souvenir for his new pen pals.

Sasha Yonyak meets Ciaran and Rita at their home in west Belfast. Sasha posted a message in a bottle from the USA which was found by Belfast couple Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds in Donegal (Credit: Peter Morrison)

However, that bottle is a lot less beaten up than his original bottle, which travelled 3,000 miles across the Atlantic ocean to end up in Ireland’s north-west.

“I thought it was really cool that the bottle was found in Ireland and not broken somewhere,” Sasha told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I put it in the ocean about three years ago around New Year’s Eve. I thought when I threw it in it was going to sink, but I saw it floating and thought ‘it should be good, it should make it’.

“I thought maybe a propeller or rock was going to hit it and break it, but I forgot about it and I’m here now.”

Sasha’s bottle had already made a separate trip before it ever reached Ciaran and Rita, as he first discovered it when he and his favourite neighbour, Wayne Smith, went on a fishing trip in Ocean City, Maryland, where they are from.

While there at a marina, they found the bottle in the water with two dollar bills and a message from two ladies inside, with a request for the letter’s finder to “pass it on”.

Sasha then wrote his own letter, describing his hobbies and the good time he was having with his “three buddies” — Wayne, Wayne’s wife, Lisa, and their dog, Stoney.

It reads: “Hi, my name is Sasha and I am 11 and I have 1 brother and 1 sister. I live in Ocean City, Maryland. I love boogie boarding, fishing and much more. I love fish and crabs. I love riding bikes. I am a really active person. I have three buddies, Stone, Lisa [and] Wayne. Please pass it on.”

Sasha said he and Wayne then travelled a mile out into the Gulf Stream — a strong current that brings warm water from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean — and threw the bottle in.

Sadly, Wayne died in August 2021 at the age of 64, but Sasha’s father Vlad said their trip to the island of Ireland is a “tribute” to him.

“I want to throw a different bottle in now [when in Donegal] just to see where it can go,” Sasha added. “Maybe it will go somewhere else.”

Describing when they first saw the bottle on the beach that winter’s day, Rita said: “I was about to go past it, but Ciaran started walking towards it because he could see there was something in it and he picked it up, and said ‘Rita, this bottle is going to take us on a journey’.

“It’s really difficult to make a happy story at this time because of what happened in Creeslough. It’s such a tragedy, but Donegal also has lots of magic things happen in it, and this was fortunately such a good thing, and for Sasha, Wayne is actually a part of his journey here.”

Whilst the phone number contained in the bottle was disconnected as it was the number for Wayne’s shop, Rita and Ciaran were able to track Sasha down — even though they didn’t have his surname then — through a Maryland journalist.

“Rita had rang a local newspaper who just happened to know Sasha’s family,” Ciaran explained.

“It’s just a beautiful story. We’re going to show them round the sites of Donegal, some of the ancient caves and buildings, and the beach where we found the bottle. We hope we make it interesting for them.”

He noted that so much of it is “thanks to Stephanie Abrams”, a US travel radio presenter who heard about the story and is paying for Sasha, his father — who is originally from Belarus — and the Belfast duo to stay in the luxury Harvey’s Point Hotel in Donegal for two nights.

“It’s a good Irish fairy tale,” Ciaran added. “And the story might never end. I’ve been looking for a message in a bottle all my life, I’ve checked every bottle on the beaches and to actually find one is magic.

“It’s a good story for humanity — time to get together.”