Couple meet US teen who sent message in a bottle that washed up on Donegal beach

Sasha Yonyak holds the message in the bottle that he posted from the US and arrived in Donegal. Photo: Peter Morrison Expand
Sasha Yonyak meets Ciaran and Rita at their home in west Belfast. Sasha posted a message in a bottle from the USA which was found by Belfast couple Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds in Donegal (Credit: Peter Morrison) Expand

Niamh Campbell

A couple have said it was “magic” to finally meet the sender of a message in a bottle they found on a beach nearly a year ago.

Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marron, from Belfast, found the bottle while walking along the sands of Magheraroarty in Co Donegal, last January.

