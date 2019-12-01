THE country’s most senior catholic bishop has hit out the emergence of “a new language of racism” describing himself as “horrified” to find “traces of such racism among believers”.

Country's most senior bishop 'horrified' at emergence of 'new language of racism among believers'

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin made his comments in his homily at the Church of St Joseph the Artisan, Bonnybrook in Dublin, to mark the beginning of Advent.

He said that though racist language was at times understated in its expression, it was “just as nasty in its effects on men and women who need our help, our care and our respect”.

The terms “refugee” and “asylum seeker” Dr Martin said should only arouse heartfelt concern in the Christian heart.

