Country set for ‘filthy election’ after ‘scaremongering’ leaflet circulates Dublin, says TD

Ireland is set for a “filthy election” following the circulation of a “scaremongering'' leaflet, according to Dublin TD Noel Rock.

Ireland is set for a “filthy election” following the circulation of a “scaremongering'' leaflet, according to Dublin TD Noel Rock.

A group called Hands Off Our Kids (HOOK) circulated a leaflet in the Dublin area claiming that the Fine Gael party is advocating for “porn literacy” as part of a “radical new Relationships and Sex Education programme”.

The leaflet features a photograph of Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who called the leaflet “scaremongering”.

“It’s always alarming when someone uses your name and face and I’m very curious as to who is behind the leaflets,” he said.

“I always engage with people with different opinions but this is scaremongering and it’s scary to think that they are being put through letterboxes.”

The leaflet makes a number of claims about the party, including that it “wants sex education to start earlier, at primary school”.

Scaremongering, anonymous lies and nonsense using my face and name being distributed in my constituency. Not the last time we’ll see this I suspect. pic.twitter.com/mHqV5rgnp8 — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) November 12, 2019

“Fine Gael want children taught about ‘sexual consent’ even though most will be under the legal age of 16. This is something paedophiles will welcome,” the leaflet adds.

The legal age of consent in Ireland is currently 17, according to Citizens Information.

The Deputy feared that in the lead up to a general election, which is believed to take place in May 2020, there will be more kinds of similar incidents.

“I think there will be a lot more of this int he lead up to the election and there has been another leaflet of a similar kind circulating around two months ago, but it was about immigration.

“I think it’ll be a filthy election and it reflects election campaign tactics in other countries,” he added.

“I don’t warrant the leaflet to be very serious so I haven’t considered reporting it to gardaí and I’ve never seen it before but now it’s happened twice in the past few months. It’s some what nasty,” he said.

HOOK did not respond to a request for comment by Independent.ie.

Online Editors