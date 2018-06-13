Councillor's disgust at mystery wheelie bin hijacker

A councillor is urging the public to take caution with their bin collection, after discovering someone had dumped a full bag of waste in his bin last week without permission.

Fianna Fáil councillor Trevor Gilligan was "shocked" to find he had become a victim of illegal dumping, or "fly tipping", at his family home in Clondalkin, Dublin.

“Myself, my fiancé and one-year-old daughter moved into our new home on Boot Road, Clondalkin recently. Having arranged our new bin collection service, we put out our green and brown bins for collection," the south Dublin councillor told Independent.ie. "The next day, I was shocked to find someone had put a bag, that would take nearly a full bin again, on top of an already full green bin."

Cllr Gilligan believes the culprit left the bag there out of "laziness" and is urging the public to consider what bins they're using for their waste. "A lot of the waste in that bag was recyclable, like paper and pizza boxes. I don't think it was a money or financial issue, I think it's just laziness.

"I think the first thing is that people need to reduce, reuse and recycle. It's a very simple approach that could save the state and ourselves a lot of money." Cllr Gilligan explained that the issue lay with the bag-dumper not asking for permission.

"We've a one-year-old child and a lot of waste comes with that. As a new parent, I'm only realising how much waste a family can have. There was a lot of rubbish underneath the dumped bag already. "Most residents are only too happy to allow a fellow neighbour or friend to put excess rubbish in their bins, providing they have space and providing the neighbour asks.

"The bin charges have helped bring this issue on, however, that doesn’t excuse people from illegally dumping their rubbish in someone else’s bin."

He added: "Fly tipping is getting out of hand. If you walk down the canal, you'll see a lot of illegal dumping. A lot of people are doing it in broad daylight now too, whereas a few years ago people were more inconspicuous.

"Our waste collection system must be radically over hauled."

