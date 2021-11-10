Councillor who was victim of sex attack welcomes tagging plan for offenders but warns more changes to law needed

A Dublin councillor who previously revealed she was the victim of a sexually motivated attack has welcomed proposed changes to the law which will allow for electronic tagging of sex offenders and disclosure of information about them in certain circumstances.

The Sex Offenders (Amendment) Bill was brought to Cabinet by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Independent Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Councillor Deirdre Donnelly, who represents the Stillorgan area, said she welcomes the proposed amendments, but feels more needs to be done for victims of sex attacks both when reporting to gardaí and when going through the legal process afterwards.

Last July Cllr Donnelly went public about being harassed by a man who pestered her during a function at a hotel.

“He was rubbing himself up against me. It was in a bar in full view of people, but nobody seemed to notice,” she said.

She said she repeatedly moved away from the man, who was drinking alcohol and swaying as he walked.

Eventually she left the function early and went to her room, but the man followed her, causing her to flee and fall.

She reported the matter to gardaí but the man was never prosecuted.

“I welcome the legislation that sex offenders or serial sex offenders who are a danger to society can be electronically tagged. I hope that the gardaí and all involved will cooperate with the minister and we can see this implemented,” said Cllr Donnelly.

However, she thinks more should be done to help people reporting a sex attack and going through the legal process afterwards.

“I will openly say that what the justice system in this country has put me through is a lot worse than what the individual did. And is. The legal system, from reporting an event right through to how it was dealt with, was very poor.

“The trauma begins for the victim when the event happens, and the trauma is there right throughout every single day while you're waiting for the DPP to send a letter to see whether they will prosecuted or not; when you're going in and out to medical appointments; when you're trying to explain to people why you’re so upset. It’s there the whole time,” she said.

She added that it can take up to two years for a decision to be made about whether to prosecute or not.

“In my case it was 22 months. I don't think that the legislation is taking all of that into account.

“The provision of legal advice to the victim at the start so that they understand the process, and a clear explanation available to the victim at the garda station outlining the legal process involved is needed.

“And counselling records should not be used openly as evidence in cases. Why is it that a victim of rape or sexual assault can have their privacy violated in such a manner but the offender on release into the community has a right to privacy regarding their address?” Cllr Donnelly asked.

She would also like to see a situation where the complainant can meet with a representative from the DPP if a decision has been made not to prosecute.

“The ‘cut and paste’ style letter in the post with an accompanying leaflet is not sufficient. A face-to-face meeting would assist in granting some form of closure to the victim and help with the healing process.

"In the UK, a member of the Crown Prosecution Service can meet with a complainant and explain the reasons why a prosecution will not go ahead,” said Cllr Donnelly.