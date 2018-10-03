Council which closed deadly road junction now faces legal action from locals

AN IRISH council which closed a controversial road junction where two US tourists were killed and four others were injured in separate accidents over the past year now faces legal action from local residents.

Cork Co Council confirmed that the Waterloo Junction on the N20 Cork-Limerick road will now remain closed until November - but Cork councillors indicated the closure is likely until at least February.

Now, a solicitor acting for local residents has written to the council warning it has acted unreasonable and will face judicial review proceedings unless the road is re-opened once appropriate works are completed.

The junction was first closed last June to facilitate road resurfacing works but the council had indicated earlier this year it was considering a permanent closure of the road junction over road safety concerns.

Residents of Waterloo and Blarney have vehemently opposed the permanent closure, warning it would add substantially to local journey times.

Locals argued that there were ways of re-ordering the junction to fully address the safety issues involved.

Residents stressed that they fully support safety improvements to the junction but insisted it can be properly re-ordered so that it remains open.

If the junction is permanently closed, they warned that some local children will face a 60km daily commute as a direct result.

In legal documentation seen by the Independent.ie, residents warned the council they now face injunction proceedings.

"It appears to us that the council has acted irrationally and unreasonably in closing this pubic road," the letter warned.

"As a result, we have sent the papers to counsel to advise on judicial review proceedings and in particular seeking an interlocutor mandatory injunction compelling the county council to re-open the public road pending the determination of any such proceedings."

The council has been warned that unless the road is re-opened pending a detailed discussion of how to address safety concerns, they will face immediate High Court action.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Access Group (WAG) said it was clear the council never considered the impact on Waterloo or Whitechurch residents of a permanent road closure.

Residents have been backed by the daughter of one US tourist who died in a collision at the junction.

Diane Baker said she believed the permanent closure of the junction appeared to be very unfair to local residents.

Ms Baker said she believed the junction could be re-structured to address the obvious safety issues while still remaining open.

"Only one turn seems to be inflating the risk and that’s the right-hand turn from the N20 to Waterloo road that many tourists are directed to take via their sat-nav systems when travelling to Blarney,” she said.

Ms Baker said that if this issue was addressed, the main safety concern could be removed and the junction could remain in use for locals.

The US woman lost her father, Jim (62), in an horrific collision at the junction in September 2017.

Another US tourist, Peggy Adams (59), also died in the collision.

Both were from Indiana and were en route to Blarney Castle when the tragedy occurred.

They had apparently turned at the junction, in accordance with sat-nav directions, and their vehicle was then in collision with a truck driving towards Limerick.

A safer junction to access Blarney is just a few kilometres further up the road.

Two US tourists miraculously escaped critical injuries last April in a second mirror-image collision at the same spot.

